Jan van Aken is the current Foreign Policy Spokesman for the German Left Party and a member of the Bundestag.
Van Aken has a PhD in biology and became an expert for genetics at the organization Greenpeace. He worked as a biological weapons inspector for the United Nations. Since 2009, he has sat in the German Bundestag for the Left Party where his agenda includes a pacifist foreign policy and ending arms exports.