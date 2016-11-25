Visit the new DW website

Jan van Aken

Jan van Aken is the current Foreign Policy Spokesman for the German Left Party and a member of the Bundestag.

Van Aken has a PhD in biology and became an expert for genetics at the organization Greenpeace. He worked as a biological weapons inspector for the United Nations. Since 2009, he has sat in the German Bundestag for the Left Party where his agenda includes a pacifist foreign policy and ending arms exports.

Kurden demonstrieren am 05.11.2016 in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen) gegen die Festnahme führender Oppositions-Politiker in der Türkei. In der Nacht zum 04.11.2016 hatte die türkische Polizei bei Razzien elf Abgeordnete der pro-kurdischen Partei HDP festgenommen, darunter die beiden Parteichefs. Bei der Kundgebung wurden auch Fahnen mit dem Bild des inhaftierten PKK-Führers Abdullah Öcalan geschwenkt. Foto: Maja Hitij/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

European PKK ban could undermine Turkish democracy 25.11.2016

Kurds have been particularly hit by Turkey's post-coup purge which is silencing most opposition voices in the country. Instead of lending support to Erdogan's agenda is it time to rethink the ban on the PKK?
07.06.2015 **** Die Delegierten der Linken Dietmar Bartsch (l) und Sahra Wagenknecht (r) verfolgen am 07.06.2015 in Bielefeld (Nordrhein-Westfalen) den Parteitag. Die Linke ist zu einem Bundesparteitag in Bielefeld zusammengekommen. Foto: Oliver Berg/dpa

German opposition hits Merkel administration hard over Syria 27.11.2015

Germany's Left party reacted with skepticism over the government boosting military action in Syria. Counterproductive, historically ignorant, and mistaken were just some of the ways lawmakers chacterized the new plan.
Wer hat das Bild gemacht?: DW Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: 2015 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Hamburg, Deutschland Bildbeschreibung: Bei welcher Gelegenheit / in welcher Situation wurde das Bild aufgenommen? Wer oder was ist auf dem Bild zu sehen? Der außenpolitische Sprecher der Linken im Interview mit Tim Sebastian

To fight or not to fight: The end of German checkbook diplomacy? 27.11.2015

On Conflict Zone, we debated the aftermath of the Paris attacks with two German politicians of the two opposing political camps. Now Chancellor Merkel assured France military help. What are the implications?
Jan van Aken: Are humanity and democracy enough to combat 'IS'? 24.11.2015

It's the "wet dream of terrorists to be called 'army of a foreign state,'" the foreign policy spokesman of the German Left Party says on DW's Conflict Zone. If military action isn't an option, how do you fight IS?
ARCHIV - Ein Rekrut des Fernmeldebataillons 701 aus Frankenberg agiert auf dem Truppenübungsplatz Oberlausitz bei Nochten (Sachsen) während einer Schießübung mit seinem Gewehr vom Typ Heckler & Koch G36, aufgenommen am 01.02.2011. Foto: Arno Burgi/dpa (zu dpa «Warten auf G36-Nachfolger - Bundeswehr schafft 1200 Sturmgewehre an» vom 27.08.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

German military to replace G36 rifle 08.09.2015

Germany's military has decided to get rid of its main assault rifle, the G36. A replacement will be sought via Europe-wide tender by 2019. Manufacturer Heckler & Koch has begun court action to save its reputation.
Bildunterschrift:Saudi soldiers stand at attention in front of tanks during a visit by Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khaled bin Sultan (unseen) at Al-Khoba in the southern Jizan province near the border with Yemen on January 27, 2010. Sultan said that Yemeni Shiite rebels were chased out of the kingdom and did not pull out on their accord as they claim. The leader of Shiite rebels, known also as Huthis, had announced on January 25 the voluntary withdrawal of his fighters from positions occupied within Saudi Arabia. AFP PHOTO/STR (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)

Germany approves weapons exports to Saudi Arabia 04.02.2015

After a few weeks of uncertainty, Berlin has approved the delivery of military equipment to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Egypt. Opposition politicians have accused the ruling coalition of putting profit before human rights.
U.N. chemical weapons experts prepare before collecting samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka in this August 29, 2013 file photo. A report by U.N. chemical weapons experts will likely confirm that poison gas was used in an August 21 attack on Damascus suburbs that killed hundreds of people, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on September 13, 2013. France's U.N. ambassador, Gerard Araud, told reporters that September 16, 2013 is the tentative date for Ban to present Sellstrom's report to the Security Council and other U.N. member states. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh/Files (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT HEALTH)--eingestellt von haz

Germany confirms past chemical deliveries to Syria 18.09.2013

Germany approved deliveries of more than 100 tons of chemicals to Syria between 2002 and 2006 that can be used to make sarin gas, or for nonviolent civil purposes. Left- and right-leaning coalitions both did so.
*** Bitte Richtlinien im DW-Journalistenhandbuch konsultieren **** ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUALS COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY Syrian activists inspect the bodies of people they say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. Syrian activists said at least 213 people, including women and children, were killed on Wednesday in a nerve gas attack by President Bashar al-Assad's forces on rebel-held districts of the Ghouta region east of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT POLITICS CIVIL UNREST) TEMPLATE OUT

UN inspectors examine Syria poison gas allegations 26.08.2013

Damascus has allowed UN chemical weapons inspectors access to areas allegedly attacked with poison gas last week. The mission is to determine whether an attack actually took place - but not who was responsible.
A Romanian Special Forces soldier shoots with an German assault rifle G36 on a firing range at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Tagab-Kutschbach in Kapisa Province on January 6, 2010. More than 110,000 foreign troops deployed under US and NATO command are fighting a Taliban insurgency in the Central Asian nation. AFP PHOTO/Joel SAGET (Photo credit should read JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images)

Weapons exports reveal faults in German system 30.05.2013

Germany prides itself on having "strict, even restrictive regulations" for the export of weapons of war. All the same, German weapons regularly show up in regions they should not be in.
Maschinenpistolen des Typs MP5 des deutschen Waffenherstellers Heckler & Koch sind am Montag (15.03.2010) im Schießstand der Polizei in Freiburg zu sehen Die deutschen Rüstungsexporte haben sich nach Angaben des Friedensforschungsinstitutes SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) in den letzten fünf Jahren rund verdoppelt. Foto: Patrick Seeger dpa/lsw +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Report: German small arms exports hit record high 27.05.2013

The Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper has reported that German small arms sales hit an all-time high in 2012, at more than double the previous year's sales. Weapons deals are under scrutiny in the German press.