Jaafar Abdul Karim

Jaafar Abdul Karim is a German-Arab journalist and talk show host. With his socially critical youth talk show Shababtalk, he reaches an audience of over 1 million across the Arab world every week.

Jaafar was born in 1981 in Liberia. His parents come from Lebanon and he grew up both there and in Switzerland. Jaafar has studied in Dresden, Lyon, London and Berlin, where he now lives and works. Besides his TV show, Jaafar also works as a columnist, a reporter and video journalist for DW an other German media in Arabic, German and English. As a multilingual expert on many social issues, he is a sought-after interview partner both in Germany and abroad. In 2016 Jaafar was elected “journalist of the year” by German Medium Magazin.

Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz reacts whilst conducting an interview during a break at the G20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Venice on July 9, 2021. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Olaf Scholz: 'It’s imperative that we return to the rule of law' 12.08.2021

SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz has called for a new eastern policy for Europe and integration for refugees. Read the full interview by DW’s editor-in-chief Manuela Kasper Claridge and moderator Jaafar Abdul Karim.
29.08.2020, Berlin, Impression von der Anti-Corona Großdemo, die erneut von der Bewegung Querdenken 711 aus Stuttgart angemeldet wurde. Nachdem der Berliner Senat die Demonstration verboten hatte, haben das Berliner Verwaltungsgericht und in weiterer Instanz das Oberverwaltungsgericht Berlin-Brandenburg diese Demo genehmigt. Zur Kundgebung wurde unter dem Motto Sturm auf Berlin und mit dem Hashtag #Berlin2908 aufgerufen. Gekommen sind erneut Demonstranten aus den unterschiedlichsten Lagern, die meisten ohne Mund- / Nasenschutz unterwegs waren. Dabei auch wieder Rechte, Reichsbürger, Impfgegner und allerhand sonstige Verschwörungstheoretiker, die gegen die anhaltenden Corona-Maßnahmen protestieren. Weil die Teilnehmer sich nicht an die Abstandsregeln gehalten haben, wurde die Demo von der Polizei teilweise aufgelöst. Im Bild: Demonstranten vor Brandenburger Tor mit verschiedenen Flaggen. | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: Anti-pandemic protesters too cozy with neo-Nazis 01.09.2020

Thousands of nationalists joined demonstrations against the German government's pandemic measures. Protesters who aren't white supremacists should reconsider the alliances they're forging, DW's Jaafar Abdul Karim writes.
ACHTUNG: Nur für die abgesprochene Berichterstattung! *** Familie Jaafar in Berlin Aufnahmedatum: 11. August 2020 @Birgitta Schülke/DW

Refugees in Germany: The Jafaars, Angela Merkel and fleeing Syria 27.08.2020

Five years ago, as more and more refugees were coming to Germany, Chancellor Merkel promised "We can do it!" For the Jaafar family, this claim has become a mission.
DW Screenshot | Jaafar Talk

Top Egyptian actor and trans son stir debate in rare media appearance 06.05.2020

The appearance of prominent Egyptian actor Hesham Selim and his transgender son on DW's Arabic program "Jaafar Talk" has made waves in a country where sexual identities are rarely discussed.

Titel: Integration- Flüchtlinge Beschreibung: DW Mitarbeiter Jaafar Abdul Karim spricht mit Flüchtlinge Ort: Berliner Flüchtlingsheim Datum: 9.3.2016 Foto: Jaafar Abdul Karim Copyright: DW/J. A. Karim

Opinion: Europe has lost its soul at the border 05.03.2020

More and more migrants and refugees are gathering along the Turkish-Greek border. They are desperate — but Europe seems to have forgotten about its own core values, says DW's Jaafar Abdul Karim.

Sudan Shabab Talk

Sudan Islamic clerics attack DW show 'Shabab Talk' 21.09.2018

A young woman's passionate plea for freedom and respect has sparked a heated debate about gender inequality in Sudan. Video of the Arabic-language DW show went viral, garnering more than 1 million views.
Stammtisch Gäste Episode 33 - Damien McGuinness, Michaela Küfner, Elisabeth Niejahr, Jaafar Abdul Karim

Stammtisch: After Chemnitz - Caught between the lines? 07.09.2018

How should Germany move forward after the political unrests in Chemnitz and how do Journalists have to be a part of that debate? In this week's episode of our Stammtisch podcast host Damien McGuinness is joined by Chief Political Editor Michaela Küfner, Jaafar Abdul Karim of Shabab Talk and Elisabeth Niejahr from Wirtschaftswoche to discuss their role and experiences in last week's events.
16.09.2017 DW Interview mit Martin Schulz, SPD. Geführt von DW Chefredakteurin, Ines Pohl und DW-Reporter, Jaafar Abdul Karim.

SPD's Martin Schulz: Angela Merkel has no vision for the future 16.09.2017

In an exclusive DW interview, Merkel's challenger criticized her campaign motto and lack of leadership. He was also highly critical of Turkish President Erdogan, saying he would not be blackmailed on refugee policy.

Jaafars Vlog #24: "I want to preserve my fatherland" 22.06.2017

DW reporter Jaafar Abdul Karim interviews demonstrators in Berlin at a rally of right-wing extremists who call themselves the "Identitarian Movement". How did they react to a journalist with a foreign background?
17.06.2017 Protestors take part in a demonstration of the far-right Identitarian Movement (Identitaere Bewegung) in Berlin, Germany June 17, 2017. The banner reads: Future for Europe. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Identitarian Movement: 'We are not Nazis, we are patriots' 21.06.2017

Hundreds of members of anti-migrant Identitarian Movement marched through the streets of Berlin. DW's Jaafar Abdul Karim asked them why they participated.

"I want justice for my son" 11.01.2017

Oudai Khaled and his family came from Syria to Bremen, Germany. On New Year's Eve, the teenager was attacked and beaten. A few days later he died from his serious head wounds. DW reporter Jaafar Abdul Karim met his family.

'My grandfather had four wives, I have two' 06.01.2017

A man with two wives: that is legal in Syria but not in Germany. DW's Jaafar Abdul Karim talked with three Syrians - a man with two wives - to find out about their daily lives.

Painting for peace: The young Iraqi artist overcoming her disability 17.11.2016

Presenter of DW’s Shababtalk Jaafar Abdul Karim met 16 year old Jannat in Baghdad as part of the show’s tour through the Arab world.

Jaafars Vlog #18: "She is a slave of make-up" 19.08.2016

Nora is a young Swiss woman, who has converted to Islam. She wears a full veil. On the other hand, Rana is from Saudi Arabia and has turned into an atheist. What do they think about niqab and burqa. See an interesting discussion with DW reporter Jaafar Abdul Karim.

Jaafar's Vlog # 17: The looks have changed 27.07.2016

Four acts of violence in a week: Are refugees under suspicion after the attacks in Würzburg, Munich, Reutlingen and Ansbach? DW-videoblogger Jaafar Abdul-Karim asked Arab migrants in Berlin.
DW Sendung Shababtalk Copyright: DW

'True freedom is to respect people and their beliefs:' Shababtalk on media in the Arab world 18.07.2016

Filmed at the Global Media Forum 2016, Deutsche Welle's Arabic-language talk show Shababtalk, hosted by Jaafar Abdul Karim, offered a lively discussion on reporting taboos in the Middle East.
