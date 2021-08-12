Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Jaafar Abdul Karim is a German-Arab journalist and talk show host. With his socially critical youth talk show Shababtalk, he reaches an audience of over 1 million across the Arab world every week.
Jaafar was born in 1981 in Liberia. His parents come from Lebanon and he grew up both there and in Switzerland. Jaafar has studied in Dresden, Lyon, London and Berlin, where he now lives and works. Besides his TV show, Jaafar also works as a columnist, a reporter and video journalist for DW an other German media in Arabic, German and English. As a multilingual expert on many social issues, he is a sought-after interview partner both in Germany and abroad. In 2016 Jaafar was elected “journalist of the year” by German Medium Magazin.
How should Germany move forward after the political unrests in Chemnitz and how do Journalists have to be a part of that debate? In this week's episode of our Stammtisch podcast host Damien McGuinness is joined by Chief Political Editor Michaela Küfner, Jaafar Abdul Karim of Shabab Talk and Elisabeth Niejahr from Wirtschaftswoche to discuss their role and experiences in last week's events.
Nora is a young Swiss woman, who has converted to Islam. She wears a full veil. On the other hand, Rana is from Saudi Arabia and has turned into an atheist. What do they think about niqab and burqa. See an interesting discussion with DW reporter Jaafar Abdul Karim.