Jaafar Abdul Karim is a German-Arab journalist and talk show host. With his socially critical youth talk show Shababtalk, he reaches an audience of over 1 million across the Arab world every week.

Jaafar was born in 1981 in Liberia. His parents come from Lebanon and he grew up both there and in Switzerland. Jaafar has studied in Dresden, Lyon, London and Berlin, where he now lives and works. Besides his TV show, Jaafar also works as a columnist, a reporter and video journalist for DW an other German media in Arabic, German and English. As a multilingual expert on many social issues, he is a sought-after interview partner both in Germany and abroad. In 2016 Jaafar was elected “journalist of the year” by German Medium Magazin.