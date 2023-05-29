  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey votes
Ukraine
Climate protests
An image released by Italian firefighters shows a rescue helicopter hovering over choppy waters where a tourist boat sank
Footage from rescue teams showed choppy waters and floating debris where the tourist boat sank on Lake MaggioreImage: Vigili Del Fuoco/AP/picture alliance
CatastropheItaly

Italy: Tourist boat overturns on Lake Maggiore, killing 4

22 minutes ago

A sudden, violent storm overturned a boat carrying tourists in northern Italy. Footage from first responders showed chairs and wood floating in the area where the boat sank.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Rvfy

Four people died on Italy's Lake Maggiore after their boat overturned and sank, firefighters confirmed on Monday.

Emergency crews used helicopters and divers to search the area for victims and survivors before recovering the body of the final missing person.

What do we know about the accident?

The accident took place on Sunday at the popular lake in northern Italy located in the Lombardy region.

Around 24 passengers and crew were on board the tourist boat when it was suddenly caught up in a storm, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The violent change in weather caused a whirlwind to appear, causing the 16-meter (52-foot) long boat to capsize, Lombardy region president Attilio Fontana said.

The powerful winds caused the ship to quickly sink, taking at least one victim down with it, according to local reports.

Footage posted by firefighters showed chairs, wood and other debris floating in the choppy waters where the boat sank. Three bodies were recovered on Sunday, while the fourth victim was found early Monday.

The 20 survivors either managed to swim to shore or were rescued by nearby boats.

Both Italian and foreign nationals were on board the vessel, but authorities have not yet commented on the identities or nationalities of the victims.

Italy battered by extreme weather

The storm system that caused the fatal accident also caused disruptions across the Lombardy region, causing delays at Milan's Malpensa Airport.

Lake Maggiore is located on the southern side of the Alps and is the second largest lake in Italy.

The deadly incident comes on the heels of devastating floods that hit Italy's Emilia-Romagna region earlier in May, killing at least 14 people and displacing tens of thousands.

rs/kb (AP, AFP, dpa)

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A mosque in Istanbul behind an EU flag

EU-Turkey tensions set to continue after Erdogan's victory

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A restaurant in Cape Town is lit up by candles during power cuts

South Africa braces for winter with severe power outages

South Africa braces for winter with severe power outages

Politics16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japan: Animal rights campaigners condemn 680-year-old religious ritual that harms horses

Japan: Animal rights activists condemn centuries-old ritual

Japan: Animal rights activists condemn centuries-old ritual

Nature and Environment17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Large bronze sculpture of a horse in an exhibition space

Why a German museum is putting two Nazi sculptures on show

Why a German museum is putting two Nazi sculptures on show

Culture4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Police car firing water cannon against protesters

Europe grapples with crackdowns on Last Generation protests

Europe grapples with crackdowns on Last Generation protests

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi astronaut and cancer researcher Rayyanah Barnawi forming a heart with her hands

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

PoliticsMay 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

U.S. President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talk as they depart the US Capitol

Biden, McCarthy reach tentative debt ceiling deal

Biden, McCarthy reach tentative debt ceiling deal

PoliticsMay 28, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Nurses treating a patient in a hospital in Brazil

Germany recruits care aides from Latin America

Germany recruits care aides from Latin America

HealthMay 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage