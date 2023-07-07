  1. Skip to content
Italy: Milan retirement home fire leaves several dead

59 minutes ago

At least six people were killed and others were hospitalized after a blaze erupted overnight, emergency services said.

Firefighters work at the scene following a fire in a retirement home in Milan, Italy, July 7, 2023
Milan's mayor said the fire was extinguished quicklyImage: CLAUDIA GRECO/REUTERS

Six people died in a fire at a retirement home in the northern Italian city of Milan in the early hours of Friday, responders said. 

Italian news agency ANSA reported on Friday that 81 people were taken to a hospital. 

'Numerous' suffer from smoke

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala told reporters that the fire was quickly extinguished, but the resulting fumes intoxicated several residents.

"Six people killed, numerous suffering from smoke inhalation hospitalized. Dozens of people saved by firefighters who immediately evacuated the building," the fire brigade said.

AGI news agency reported that five of the victims were women aged between 69 and 87 years old, and the sixth was a 73-year-old man.

Three of those hospitalized are in serious condition, according to Luca Cari, a spokesman for the national firefighters' service who was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency.

What we know about the fire

The fire brigade said that the cause of the fire was not yet known.

Sala said the blaze seemed to have started in one room where two residents were killed by the flames.

Sala added that the fire did not spread beyond that room, but the smoke killed four other residents. 

This is a developing story and will be updated...

fb/lo (AFP, dpa, Reuters) 

