 It Takes a Village – Ep 03: Haunted by Bad Memories | Podcast Crime Fighters | DW | 20.12.2018

Podcast

It Takes a Village – Ep 03: Haunted by Bad Memories

Jane's and Hope’s father Lucas is trying to find out where his family fled to. One evening, when Jane, Hope and Carol are having dinner, a drunkard shows up in front of their house. Is it Lucas?

180625 Crime Fighters Staffel 4 It Takes a Village

  

Audios and videos on the topic

It Takes a Village – Ep 03: Haunted by Bad Memories  

Related content

180625 Crime Fighters Staffel 4 It Takes a Village

Crime Fighters: It Takes a Village 18.12.2018

The teenage sisters Hope and Jane seem to be living an ordinary life in a small African town with their mother. But they have a secret which is weighing heavily on them.

180625 Crime Fighters Staffel 4 It Takes a Village

It Takes a Village – Ep 07: The Big Surprise 20.12.2018

After Aisha revealed the sisters’ secret to Principal Denis, he pulls all the stops to find the girls’ father – and is successful. What will Jane and Hope do when confronted with their dad they were actually hiding from?

180625 Crime Fighters Staffel 4 It Takes a Village

It Takes a Village – Ep 05: The Secret 20.12.2018

Jane and Hope are very excited when Mary brings them a letter from their mother. But they soon find out that it doesn’t contain good news.

