It Takes a Village – Ep 03: Haunted by Bad Memories  

Jane's and Hope’s father Lucas is trying to find out where his family fled to. One evening, when Jane, Hope and Carol are having dinner, a drunkard shows up in front of their house. Is it Lucas?
The teenage sisters Hope and Jane seem to be living an ordinary life in a small African town with their mother. But they have a secret which is weighing heavily on them.
After Aisha revealed the sisters’ secret to Principal Denis, he pulls all the stops to find the girls’ father – and is successful. What will Jane and Hope do when confronted with their dad they were actually hiding from?
Jane and Hope are very excited when Mary brings them a letter from their mother. But they soon find out that it doesn’t contain good news.
