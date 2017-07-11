Israeli police call for probe into new Pegasus revelations

Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai called for a investigation on Monday into the use of Pegasus spyware, following a bombshell report in Israeli media.

Business daily Calcalist reported earlier in the day that police used the spyware to hack the phones of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, along with aides and other members of his inner circle.

The spyware was also used to target a key witness against Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for corruption.

More to follow...

wd/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)