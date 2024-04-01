Israeli PM Netanyahu undergoes 'successful' hernia surgery

Benjamin Netanyahu's hernia operation has passed by without issue, according to the Israeli Prime Minister's office. Ahead of the procedure, the 74-year-old expressed confidence in a swift return to work.

Benjamin Netanyahu has undergone "successful" hernia surgery, the Israeli Prime Minister's office announced on Monday.

The 74-year-old PM was "in good shape and beginning to recover," his office said in a statement, the AFP news agency reported. The operation took place on Sunday evening.

The Times of Israel reported the Israeli leader was "recovering" and in touch with his family.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin is standing in for Netanyahu in the prime minister's absence.

Hernia discovered during routine checkup

During a "routine" checkup on Saturday "a hernia was found" his office revealed prior to the operation, adding that he would be under general anaesthetic and that the surgery would be carried out on Sunday.

"I assure you that I will get through this treatment successfully and return to action very quickly," Netanyahu told reporters at a news conference shortly before the procedure.

In July of 2023, Netanyahu was fitted with a pacemaker.

At the time, Israel was in the midst of its worst domestic crisis in decades as widespread protests gathered pace against Netanyahu's far-right government's judicial overhaul plan.

