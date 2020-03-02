 Israel: Netanyahu ′not going anywhere′ as rival vows to form govt | News | DW | 07.03.2020

News

Israel: Netanyahu 'not going anywhere' as rival vows to form govt

Israelis went to the polls for a third time this week, and once again the results proved inconclusive. Both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival Benny Gantz say they are racing to form governments.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Reuters/A. Awad)

Benny Gantz of Israel's Blue and White party announced Saturday that he will form a new government, despite coming second to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party in this week's election.

Netanyahu convened an "emergency conference" earlier on Saturday, promising that he was "not going anywhere" — even though his party fell short of a parliamentary majority. Netanyahu accused rival politicians of trying to "steal the elections" by aligning with Arab states.

Read more: Israeli elections: Netanyahu vs Gantz — take 3

Rival Gantz has dismissed the claim. "The majority of the people do not want Netanyahu, and that's what people will get," he said Saturday.

"I am going to form a strong government that will cure Israel of hatred and division and allow us all to move forward," Gantz wrote on Twitter.

No clear winner

Despite immediately declaring victory, Netanyahu's party only won 36 seats on Monday.

This is far fewer than are necessary to form a government in Israel's 120-seat parliament even with his small right-wing party allies. Gantz's Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) party won 33 seats.

Results of the Israeli election

Results of the Israeli election

The election was Israel's third within a year, after two previous votes failed to produce a clear winner.

Under Israeli law, it is typical for the leader of the party that won the most seats to be tasked with forming a government, but Gantz may be able to secure enough support from smaller parties to form a majority.

Read more: Third time's a charm for Netanyahu – 'deja vu' for Israelis

Attempt to oust Netanyahu

An Israeli non-governmental organization filed a petition to the high court this week arguing that Netanyahu should not be allowed to form a government owing to his recent indictment.

Netanyahu has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust for allegedly accepting expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen and trying to exchange favors for sympathetic press coverage.

The prime minister has reacted indignantly to attempts to remove him. "Even in Iran, they don’t ban you after elections," he said on Saturday, the Times of Israel reported.

The race is now on to form a government — or Israelis may find themselves heading back to cast their ballots for a fourth time.

Watch video 01:21

Benjamin Netanyahu claims victory in Israeli election

ed/mm (AP, dpa)

