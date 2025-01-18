Israel: Man injured in stabbing incident in Tel Aviv

Israel: Man injured in stabbing incident in Tel AvivJanuary 18, 2025
A man was seriously injured in a knife attack in central Tel Aviv on Saturday, police said.
The Magen David Adom, Israel's national ambulance service, said medical teams were providing treatment to a 30-year-old man "injured by stabbing."
A passerby shot the attacker, according to Magen David Adom.
What do we know about the incident?
Police did not identify the attacker but believe the stabbing was a terrorist act.
"Initial investigations reveal that a terrorist armed with a knife arrived at the restaurant area on Levontin Street and stabbed a civilian," police said in a statement.
"An armed civilian nearby shot and neutralized" the assailant, according to the statement.
The incident occurred a day before a ceasefire and a hostage deal is set to take effect in Gaza following 15 months of fighting between Israel and Hamas.
dh/rm (AFP, AP, dpa)