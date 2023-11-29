Israel-Hamas truce brings Gaza children rare moments of joy

ConflictsMiddle EastIsrael-Hamas truce brings Gaza children rare moments of joyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastAlex Forrest Whiting11/29/2023November 29, 2023People living in Gaza have been trying to make the most of the short truce between Israel and the militant group Hamas. A youth group has been holding activities to entertain displaced children and help take their minds off the war.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZabKAdvertisement