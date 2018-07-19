Israel evacuates White Helmets

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Israel’s military has evacuated hundreds of rescue workers known as the White Helmets from neighboring Syria. Both US and European allies assisted with the operation, which aimed to protect the group from advancing Syrian troops.
Send
Facebook
Twitter
google+
Whatsapp
Tumblr
linkedin
stumble
Digg
reddit
Newsvine
Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/31u7T
The Israeli military says it has rescued hundreds of members of a Syrian volunteer organization from a volatile border area in Syria's southwest. It's the first such intervention by Israel in Syria's civil war.
The Syrian regime has gained ground in southwestern Quneitra province after rebels were evacuated from the area under a deal. This comes as the first delivery of aid provided by France and Russia arrived in the country.
The Syrian government has agreed to release rebel prisoners in exchange for evacuating the residents in two beleaguered cities. Activists and rights groups warned that the evacuations could be a form of displacement.
One of the last rebel-held areas has come under sustained attack from Syrian air and ground forces. Scores of displaced want to escape into Jordan, which has closed its borders; the UN warns the numbers are rising fast.
© 2018 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version