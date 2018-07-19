 Israel evacuates White Helmets | All media content | DW | 23.07.2018

DW News

Israel evacuates White Helmets

Israel’s military has evacuated hundreds of rescue workers known as the White Helmets from neighboring Syria. Both US and European allies assisted with the operation, which aimed to protect the group from advancing Syrian troops.

Read also

Syrien Angriffe auf Alleppo

Israel evacuates Syrian 'White Helmets' to Jordan 22.07.2018

The Israeli military says it has rescued hundreds of members of a Syrian volunteer organization from a volatile border area in Syria's southwest. It's the first such intervention by Israel in Syria's civil war.

Russland Frankreich Hilfsflug auf dem Weg nach Syrien

Syrian forces advance as Russia-France aid arrives 21.07.2018

The Syrian regime has gained ground in southwestern Quneitra province after rebels were evacuated from the area under a deal. This comes as the first delivery of aid provided by France and Russia arrived in the country.

Syrien Daraa Provinz Regierungstruppen

Syrian government evacuates pro-Assad villages in Idlib province 19.07.2018

The Syrian government has agreed to release rebel prisoners in exchange for evacuating the residents in two beleaguered cities. Activists and rights groups warned that the evacuations could be a form of displacement.

Syrien Daraa Angriffe

Torrent of airstrikes pound southern Syria, displacing over 300,000 05.07.2018

One of the last rebel-held areas has come under sustained attack from Syrian air and ground forces. Scores of displaced want to escape into Jordan, which has closed its borders; the UN warns the numbers are rising fast.