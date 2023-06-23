  1. Skip to content
Argentina's high price for lithium

11 minutes ago

Argentina has been in economic crisis for years, increasing the need for foreign investment. Its lithium supply is in demand internationally, but critics fear the environment will pay the price.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Sw26
Bolivien Chile Argentinien Lithium-Dreieck
Image: AIZAR RALDES/AFP

 

Also on Global Us:

 

Magazin Global Us | Indien Holzmafia
Image: NDR

Courageous group of women battles the timber mafia in India

The illegal timber trade is a huge industry in Jharkhand that forests have already fallen victim to. Jamuna Tudu’s village is an exception because women there have been fighting for decades to preserve the forest.

 

 

 

Magazin Global Us | Guinea Schimpansen
Image: DW

Chimpanzees struggle to return to the wild in Guinea

Deforestation, poaching and mining have devastated the chimp population in Guinea. But smuggled baby chimps found there may end up in a conservation center, where they’re cared for before being released back into the wild.

 

 

 

Magazin Global Us | USA Moore
Image: ZDF

How peat in the US could help fight climate change

Peat is the Earth’s best CO2 reservoir - but only when it’s under water. That’s why efforts are underway to raise water levels in marshes in the US state of Virginia. The project is a boon for species conservation and climate protection.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 26.06.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 26.06.2023 – 04:15 UTC
MON 26.06.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 26.06.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 27.06.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 28.06.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 28.06.2023 – 21:30 UTC
THU 29.06.2023 – 17:30 UTC
FRI 30.06.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 30.06.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Bundestag plenary on June 23, 2023

German parliament reforms skilled work immigration law

Politics4 hours ago
Africa

Electoral posters of the top two presidential candidates in the 2018 election, Julius Maada Bio and Samura Kamara

Sierra Leone gears up for crucial election

Politics24 hours ago
Asia

Men in suits stand near a robot

China touts Germany business ties despite unsolved tensions

Business24 hours ago
Germany

Kazakh President Tokayev and his German counterpart Steinmeier are seen together

Germany and Kazakhstan aim to deepen partnership

Politics20 hours ago
Europe

Aerial view of a rusty blue boat crammed with hundreds of migrants

Migrants seek answers after Greece boat disaster

Catastrophe18 hours ago03:28 min
Middle East

A car set on fire by Israelis is pictured in front of a house in Turmus Aya, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

ConflictsJune 21, 202302:00 min
North America

external

Cricket swarm invades city in US state of Nevada

OffbeatJune 20, 202302:07 min
Latin America

A woman affected by Suzano eucalyptus producing methods looks outside a window in her home

Greenwashing concerns: Is Brazil paper company sustainable?

Nature and EnvironmentJune 22, 2023
