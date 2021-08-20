 Is algae a magic climate solution? | Eco India | DW | 26.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco India

Is algae a magic climate solution?

Plastic, fertilizer, fuel, even cow farts ... algae can make all this more sustainable. Here's why we're on the brink of an algae revolution.

Watch video 07:58

More in the Media Center

ECIE Cooperative Forests: Eco India, India, Tamil Nadu, Piyush Manush, cooperative forests, environment, biodiversity, forest, agriculture

Cooperative forests in Tamil Nadu 20.08.2021

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

Eco India - The Environment Magazine 20.08.2021

ECIE Needles: Eco India, India, Himachal Pradesh, Hamirpur, pine needles, eco-pellets, collection, wildfire, forest

Pine needle gathering in Himachal Pradesh 20.08.2021

ECIE Wildfires explained: Eco India, Environment, Noise pollution, Biodiversity, wildlife

How to stop the world from burning 20.08.2021

More from Eco India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India — The Environment Magazine 26.08.2021

Eco India Sendung. ECIE Palmyra Tree: Tamil Nadu, trees, palms, jobs, deforestation, environment

Tamil Nadu's palmyra palms are more than just trees 26.08.2021

Eco India Sendung. ECIE Coconut Plastic: bioplastics, plastic pollution, recycling, coconuts, Indonesia, oil, environment

Bioplastics made from coconut water 26.08.2021

Eco India Sendung. ECIE Cattle: Eco India, Environment, farming, livestock, jobs, cows, fertilizer

India's Beejom Farm is a paradise for indigenous cows 26.08.2021