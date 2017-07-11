Ireland: Service station explosion rocks Creeslough village

An explosion ripped through a busy gas station in a small village in County Donegal in northwestern Ireland on Friday afternoon, killing at least seven people and injuring some eight others.

The blast affected the shops around the Applegreen gas station, on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough.

The building hosts the village's only supermarket, as well as a post office. The incident also occurred at a very busy time of day, as the school week was coming to a close.

The Irish police said the search for those missing since the blast was still ongoing. It has nevertheless yet to confirm the cause of the explosion.

Reactions to the 'darkest of days'

The incident shook up Creeslough's tightly-knit community. The Letterkenny University Hospital treating the victims said in a statement on Friday that it had moved to "major emergency standby" mode.

It added that extra staff had been called in to deal with the incident, and urged the public to refrain from visiting the hospital unless it's an emergency.

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin expressed his condolences and sympathies to the victims and their families and friends "on this darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country."

"People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life," he said in a statement late on Friday.

Local Sinn Fein lawmaker Pearse Doherty said that people remained trapped inside the building hours after the explosion. Some of those trapped were able to contact the emergency services outside, he added.

The search and rescue operation also included emergency responders from neighboring Northern Ireland.

