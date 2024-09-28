  1. Skip to content
Ireland combats crack, cocaine

September 28, 2024

Cocaine and crack cocaine are spreading across Ireland — and not just in the capital Dublin, but in more rural areas as well. How did this happen, and what is being done to combat it?

International drug smugglers are increasingly setting their sights on Ireland. According to a report by the U.S. State Department, the western Irish coast is regarded as a gateway to Europe. The police, coastguard, navy and customs officials are struggling to secure the fjords and bays, which are difficult to control. People are already referring to County Cork as the Cocaine Coast. The powdery drug can be bought almost everywhere—even in the countryside and small villages. And an increasing number of Irish residents are battling addiction. A report by Killian Bayer.

