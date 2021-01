Iraq: Suicide attack kills several in Baghdad

Two suicide blasts a market in central Baghdad on Thursday killed at least 13 people, according to initial reports.

A further 25 were injured in the attack.

It was a rare deadly attack in the Iraqi capital. The city has seen almost no such bombings since the military defeat of Islamic State in Iraq in 2017.

What we know so far:

The suicide bombers blew themselves up after being pursued by security forces, reported Iraqi station Nujaba tv, citing an armed forces spokesperson.

The Green Zone area of the city closed following the attacks.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The death toll could rise as some wounded people were in a critical condition, according to police sources.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.