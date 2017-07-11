Iraq: Parliament elects Abdul Latif Rashid as president

Lawmakers in Iraq elected Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid as new president on Thursday.

It is a key step toward resolving Iraq's stalled government formation one year after federal elections were held.

Rockets struck Baghdad's Green Zone ahead of the parliamentary session.

At least ten people were wounded, officials said without giving more details. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The rocket attack delayed but did not postpone the parliament session.

What is the political situation in Iraq?

Iraq is home to three major demographic factions: A Muslim Shiite group, a Muslim Sunni group, and a Kurdish ethnic group.

They traditionally adhere to a political agreement that divides the Iraqi government into a Shiite prime minister, a Kurdish president, and a Sunni parliamentary speaker.

Iraq's rival Shiite political factions have been vying for influence and the right to select a new premier.

Political crisis in Iraq

Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr was the biggest winner in last October's federal elections. However, he has failed to rally enough support so far. He resigned in August and wants parliament dissolved and new elections to take place.

The Coordination Framework, an alliance made up of mostly Iran-backed Shiite parties, submitted a formal letter claiming to be the largest bloc in parliament and wants Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to be the premier.

Under Iraqi law, before lawmakers can vote on the nominee for the premiership, they must elect a president.

Lawmakers made three previous attempts to elect a new head of state, in February and March, but failed to even reach the required two-thirds threshold for a quorum when Al-Sadr ordered his lawmakers to resign en masse.

