Edith Kimani in Monrovia, Liberia | Johan von Mirbach

01/25/2024 January 25, 2024

Kush — a relatively new, highly toxic synthetic drug — is devastating the lives of urban youths in Liberia. The 77 Percent gained access to one of Monrovia's kush dens, where users live and smoke the drug. Edith Kimani spoke with them about the drug's impact on their lives and their hopes for the future.