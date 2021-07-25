Intifada is an Arabic word which literally translates to "shake off". It refers to an uprising or rebellion against oppression.

The word intifada has been specifically used in relation to Palestinian uprisings against Israel within the scope of the Israeli-Palestine conflict. The First Intifada refers to the Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip from 1987-1993. The Second Intifada was much more violent and occurred from 2000-2005.