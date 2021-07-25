Visit the new DW website

Intifada

Intifada is an Arabic word which literally translates to "shake off". It refers to an uprising or rebellion against oppression.

The word intifada has been specifically used in relation to Palestinian uprisings against Israel within the scope of the Israeli-Palestine conflict. The First Intifada refers to the Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip from 1987-1993. The Second Intifada was much more violent and occurred from 2000-2005.

14.09.2020 An Israir Airbus A320 lands at London Heathrow Airport, England on Monday 14th September 2020. (Photo by Robert Smith/MI News/NurPhoto)

Israeli airlines see first flights take off for Morocco 25.07.2021

The first flights from Israel to Morocco have taken off from Tel Aviv, just months after both countries signed a normalization deal. Ties soured during the Palestinian intifada of 2000-2005.
Der palästinensische Künstler Suleiman Mansour in seinem Atelier in Ramallah. Copyright: Sarah Hofmann/DW

Palestinian artist Sliman Mansour will not leave Israel despite not feeling free 15.05.2018

He's known as an "artist of the intifada," but Mansour doesn't see himself as a political artist. He told DW how his motifs come from daily life as a Palestinian living in Jerusalem 70 years after Israel's independence.
Noga Erez, Musikerin, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Copyright: Sarah Hofmann/DW

70 years of Israeli independence: a bitter-sweet celebration 11.05.2018

As a teenager, Israeli musician Noga Erez lived through the terror attacks of the second Intifada. She spoke to DW about Israeli independence, national pride and the two-state solution.
Die Flagge von Israel ist aufgezogen zur Begrüssung israelischer Schwarzwaldbesucher, Wolfach, 18.02.2017.Foto:Winfried Rothermel the Flag from Israel is raised to Welcome Israeli Wolfach 18 02 2017 Photo Winfried Rothermel

Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence 18.04.2018

Triumph or catastrophe? The state of Israel was declared 70 years ago this week, according to the Hebrew calendar — a turning point for Jews after the Holocaust. DW looks back at events that have shaped Israeli history.
Ibrahim Khraishi, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN in Geneva Copyright:  picture-alliance/dpa/M. Trezzini

Khraishi: Palestinian dignity 'not for sale' 08.03.2018

Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian President, wants a peace conference in 2018, but with the US sidelined. Will anyone show up? Ibrahim Khraishi, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, is on Conflict Zone.
December 17, 2017 - Bethlehem, West Bank, Palestinian Territory - Palestinians hold posters depicting US Vice President Mike Pence during a protests against his visit near the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 |

Silent night, holy night? How the Middle East conflict overshadows Christmas in Bethlehem 22.12.2017

For Christians, Bethlehem is a pilgrimage site, but its inhabitants live in fear of rising political tensions after President Donald Trump announced that the US will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
06.12.2017 +++ Palästinenser protestieren am 06.12.2017 in Gaza (Stadt), Palästinensische Autonomiegebiete, gegen die Entscheidung von US-Präsident Trump, Jerusalem als Hauptstadt Israels anzuerkennen. Foto: Wissam Nassar/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

WorldLink: How great is the chance of a new intifada in Jerusalem? 15.12.2017

US President Donald Trump's unilateral decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel sparked global outcry and fears of regional unrest. The status of Jerusalem, a city considered holy by Christians, Jews and Muslims, is perhaps the most sensitive issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In an interview, DW correspondent Irris Makler discusses how great the risk of a new intifada is.
Palästinensische Jugendliche werfen am 26.05.1990 in Jerusalem mit Steinen auf berittene israelische Polizisten. Die erste Intifada - der Krieg der Steine - brach 1987 aus und endete, nachdem 1993 der Vertrag von Oslo unterzeichnet und die Palästinensche Autonomiebehörde gegründet wurde. |

First intifada: 30 years on, Palestinians resist Israeli occupation 08.12.2017

As fears grow that a third intifada could be triggered by Donald Trump's decision on Jerusalem, how are today’s Palestinian youth organizing their resistance to Israeli occupation? Tessa Fox reports from the West Bank.
BETHLEHEM, WEST BANK - DECEMBER 7: Israeli security forces intervene protesters during a demonstration against the U.S. President Donald TrumpÄôs recognition of Jerusalem as IsraelÄôs capital, in Bethlehem, West Bank on December 7, 2017. Mamoun Wazwaz / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Israel prepares for 'Day of Rage' over Trump's Jerusalem decision 08.12.2017

Israel is preparing for further unrest after Palestinian factions called for a "Day of Rage." A wave of protest followed US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
December 7, 2017 - Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory - Palestinian militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) take part in a protest following Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City, on December 7, 2017 |

Intifadas: What you need to know 07.12.2017

Moving the US embassy to Jerusalem could spark a "third intifada," Hamas leaders say. But what exactly is an intifada, and what did the first two mean for the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians? DW has the facts.
December 7, 2017****** A protester holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Hamas calls for third intifada after US recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital 07.12.2017

Ismail Haniyeh, leader of Hamas, has called for a new Palestinian intifada, or uprising, after US President Donald Trump's announcement on Wednesday. Violent protests have erupted in the West Bank.
A picture taken on January 20, 2017 shows the exterior of the US Embassy building in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, coinciding with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States. Outgoing US President Barack Obama warned his successor against any sudden, unilateral moves on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in an apparent reference to his plan to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. / AFP / JACK GUEZ (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

US embassy move to Jerusalem could spark 'third intifada' Germany's former ambassador says 06.12.2017

Both Israelis and Palestinians claim the holy city as a capital. Former German Ambassador to Israel Rudolf Dressler told DW that the United States would seriously harm the Middle East peace process with an embassy move.
1.6.2015 Passanten sind am 01.06.2015 in der Nähe des Hafens von Gaza-Stadt (Palästinensische Gebiete) unterwegs. Fast ein Jahr nach dem jüngsten Krieg mit mehr als 2.200 Toten leidet die Bevölkerung des dicht besiedelten Palästinensergebiets immer noch unter den Folgen. Foto: Jens Büttner picture alliance/ZB/J. Büttner

Hamas bans New Year's celebrations in Gaza 30.12.2015

New Year's Eve festivities have been banned by Hamas, the de-facto rulers of the Gaza Strip. The Islamist group says the celebrations were "incompatible" with Islam.
14.10.15 A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 14, 2015. Seven Israelis and 31 Palestinians, including children and assailants, have been killed in two weeks of bloodshed in Israel, Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. The violence has been partly triggered by Palestinians' anger over what they see as increased Jewish encroachment on Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, also revered by Jews as the site of two destroyed Jewish temples. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

At UN, Israel declines international Al-Aqsa guards 16.10.2015

Israel has rejected an appeal by Palestinians for an international force to protect Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. On Friday, Israel's military opened fire on protesters in Gaza, killing one and wounding dozens.
16.10.15 A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the border with Israel, in the east of Gaza City October 16, 2015. The unrest that has engulfed Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, the most serious in years, has claimed the lives of 34 Palestinians and seven Israelis. The tension has been triggered in part by Palestinians' anger over what they see as increased Jewish encroachment on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, which is also revered by Jews as the location of two destroyed biblical Jewish temples. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Israel kills Palestinian at Gaza 'Day of Rage' protest 16.10.2015

Israeli troops have killed a man in Gaza. Troops fired tear gas and live rounds as hundreds of Palestinians, some of whom threw stones, approached a crossing into Israel from the Gaza Strip.
October 12, 2015 Bildunterschrift:Palestinian protestors run amidst tear gas smoke during clashes with Israeli security forces near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, just north of the West Bank city of Ramallah, on October 12, 2015. Palestinian foreign minister Riad al-Malki accused Israel of seeking to spark 'a third intifada', as violence again flared in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. AFP PHOTO / ABBAS MOMANI (Photo credit should read ABBAS MOMANI/AFP/Getty Images)

Social media's growing role in Israeli-Palestinian conflict 15.10.2015

As violent attacks increase on both sides, Israelis and Palestinians are using social media to spread their message. Facebook and Twitter are being used to circulate words of hate but also calls for peace.
