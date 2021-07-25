Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Intifada is an Arabic word which literally translates to "shake off". It refers to an uprising or rebellion against oppression.
The word intifada has been specifically used in relation to Palestinian uprisings against Israel within the scope of the Israeli-Palestine conflict. The First Intifada refers to the Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip from 1987-1993. The Second Intifada was much more violent and occurred from 2000-2005.
He's known as an "artist of the intifada," but Mansour doesn't see himself as a political artist. He told DW how his motifs come from daily life as a Palestinian living in Jerusalem 70 years after Israel's independence.
For Christians, Bethlehem is a pilgrimage site, but its inhabitants live in fear of rising political tensions after President Donald Trump announced that the US will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
US President Donald Trump's unilateral decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel sparked global outcry and fears of regional unrest. The status of Jerusalem, a city considered holy by Christians, Jews and Muslims, is perhaps the most sensitive issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In an interview, DW correspondent Irris Makler discusses how great the risk of a new intifada is.
Both Israelis and Palestinians claim the holy city as a capital. Former German Ambassador to Israel Rudolf Dressler told DW that the United States would seriously harm the Middle East peace process with an embassy move.