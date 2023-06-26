  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
CultureNorth America

International African American Museum opens on historic site

Nadine Wojcik
26 minutes ago

The new Museum of African-American history in South Carolina stands on a former wharf that was among the world's largest landing sites for enslaved Africans.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SzHc
A long building sits on pylons on the edge of a wharf
International African American Museum is raised above a central site of the slave tradeImage: Ellis Creek Photography

The new International African American Museum (IAAM) was purposely built on pillars as a means to reconcile the trauma of the site's deep ties to slavery.

The vast modernist institution was constructed on the former Gadsden's Wharf, a pier in Charleston Harbor in South Carolina where about 40% of all enslaved Africans set foot on American soil. It was one of the largest slave ports in the world.

From the concept to planning and finally the opening ceremony on June 22, completing this important cultural space took 20 years — due in part to funding issues, the pandemic and structural problems.

IAAM opens to the public on June 27, 2023.

A slave story of trauma and triumph

The International African American Museum does not present a chronology of events but is designed to "simultaneously hold the sensations of trauma and joy," explained museum director, Tonya Matthews.

Permanent exhibits, dozens of artifacts and more than 30 works of art honor the many thousands of Africans who were forced to leave their homes under barbaric conditions. At the same time, IAAM showcases the significant and important impact people of African background have on all aspects of contemporary US life.

"It's acknowledging that there were communities and civilizations and people that we were taken from," Matthews told CNN. "It's also acknowledging that once we got to where we were, we also began to build communities and civilizations."

The exhibition spaces in the $120 million (€ 109 million) museum feature both historic tribal and contemporary art, reflecting the work of many generations of artists.

Slaves were renamed

In one room in the museum, black walls are engraved with African names like Wogue, Seesah and Eriyah, along with the person's age. Some slaves were just toddlers when they were forced to make the perilous journey from West Africa crammed into a ship hold. Many did not survive the grueling journey.

A sleek, modernist builidng fronted by palm trees
The International African American Museum honors the cultural and community background of enslaved peoplesImage: Ellis Creek Photography

One room over, names are also engraved on walls such as Linda, David and Hardtimes, even if these were the names the slaves were given upon arrival. The names were found in the freight and sales records kept at Gadsden's Wharf, which was built in the 1760s by Governor Christopher Gadsden.

An estimated 100,000 slaves are said to have arrived there. Accessible to all, monuments dedicated to the slaves who landed there and those who did not survive the crossing have been set up at the historic wharf.

Across generations

The Center for Family History is a special highlight. It provides a much-needed resource for African-American families: Using sales contracts, property records and other records, people can trace their family history over several generations.

Specialized databases and experienced genealogists are available to help track down the names and histories of relatives. Some searches turn up long-hidden evidence of successful ancestral resistance that has awakened new pride in many a family tree.

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Tonya Saafir-Ankomah, a lawyer by training, is among the latest African Americans to settle in Ghana.

Hundreds of African Americans resettle in Ghana

Hundreds of African Americans resettle in Ghana

Ever since the Year of Return initiative in 2019, Ghana has continued to call on the African diaspora to return home. Hundreds of African Americans in particular have already relocated to the country. In Accra, Isaac Kaledzi spoke to some of the returnees.
SocietyApril 17, 202304:11 min

Retelling African stories through comics

Retelling African stories through comics

A group of Nigerian creatives is using African superhero comics to reframe African stories and change negative stereotypes. More and more young people are now being trained to help drive the narrative forward.
CultureMay 18, 202301:49 min
Photographer Charles Moore sits with a US marshall injured during riots at the integration of the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi, 1962

Struggle for justice — civil rights photography in America

Struggle for justice — civil rights photography in America

Photojournalists often put themselves in harm's way to document the violent response to civil rights activism. An exhibition at the Dolph Briscoe History Center in Austin, Texas, looks at how they recorded the movement.
PoliticsDecember 23, 20178 images
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An image of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks from the city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday June 24, as his forces seized control from the Russian military

Wagner Group's Prigozhin releases 1st message since mutiny

Conflicts34 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mahad Astur Kahin, a shepherd in Ethiopia

How climate change is intensifying drought

How climate change is intensifying drought

Climate10 hours ago04:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

Men huddled on beds in a warehouse

Greece boat tragedy exposes Pakistan's migration problem

Greece boat tragedy exposes Pakistan's migration problem

Society3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Björn Höcke, Tino Chrupalla and other AfD supporters clapping and cheering Robert Sesselmann (who stands in the middle, looking thoughtful)

Germany: Far-right AfD victory prompts political earthquake

Germany: Far-right AfD victory prompts political earthquake

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A German soldier seen in an armored vehicle during a military exercise at the Pabrade training ground in Lithuania.

Aggressive neighbors? NATO exercise underway in Lithuania

Aggressive neighbors? NATO exercise underway in Lithuania

Politics6 hours ago02:38 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A Muslim lady in a white robe shields her eyes from the sun outside the Grand Mosque in Mecca

Millions of Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Millions of Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Religion3 hours ago8 images
More from Middle East

North America

A crowd with banners in favor of and opposed to legal abortion

Abortion: US marks a year since Roe v. Wade reversal

Abortion: US marks a year since Roe v. Wade reversal

SocietyJune 23, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A surfer rides a wave at the Pororoca Surf Festival

Surf's up on the Amazon

Surf's up on the Amazon

LifestyleJune 24, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage