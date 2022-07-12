 Inside the cosmos: James Webb Space Telescope continues to dazzle | All media content | DW | 03.08.2022

Science

Inside the cosmos: James Webb Space Telescope continues to dazzle

Images from the James Webb Telescope reveal never-before-seen details and beauty of the universe.

  • Picture of a spiral galaxy with numerous swirls

    Spinning wormholes

    Webb recently peered into a wormhole in the mysterious-looking "Phantom Galaxy." Scientists believe the dust lanes spiral towards an intermediate-mass black hole at the heart of the galaxy.

  • James Webb Cartwheel Galaxy

    A galactic collision

    The Cartwheel Galaxy, located about 500 million light-years away from Earth, owes its appearance to a collision between a large spiral galaxy and a smaller galaxy not visible in this image. The Cartwheel snapshot provides insight into what happened to this galaxy in the past and how it will evolve in the future.

  • A picture of the edge of a young star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

    The invisible made visible

    What might look like a glittering moutainous landscape is actually the edge of a young star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The Webb Telescope image reveals for the first time areas of star birth that were previously invisible.

  • A picture of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

    A lens to distant galaxies

    SMACS 0723 is a galaxy cluster that has the ability to magnify and distort the light of objects behind it. This gives scientists a deep field view into extremely distant and faint galaxy populations.

  • A picture of the Southern Ring Nebula captured by the James Webb Space Telescope

    Where stars are born

    The Southern Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula — an expanding cloud of gas surrounding a dying star. It is nearly half a light-year in diameter, and the dimmer star at its center has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions. Nebulae are where stars are born.

  • A picture of the galaxy group Stephan’s Quintet captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

    The home of millions of stars

    Stephan’s Quintet is a group of five galaxies. The Webb Telescope image shows never-before-seen details like sparkling clusters of millions of young stars and starburst regions of fresh star birth.

  • A graph of the giant gas plantet WASP-96 b captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

    Giant ball of gas

    WASP-96 b is a huge planet outside Earth's solar system that was discovered in 2014. It is composed mainly of gas and is located nearly 1,150 light-years from Earth. The planet has about half the mass of Jupiter and orbits its star every 3.4 days.


