Inside the cosmos: James Webb Space Telescope continues to dazzle
Images from the James Webb Telescope reveal never-before-seen details and beauty of the universe.
Spinning wormholes
Webb recently peered into a wormhole in the mysterious-looking "Phantom Galaxy." Scientists believe the dust lanes spiral towards an intermediate-mass black hole at the heart of the galaxy.
A galactic collision
The Cartwheel Galaxy, located about 500 million light-years away from Earth, owes its appearance to a collision between a large spiral galaxy and a smaller galaxy not visible in this image. The Cartwheel snapshot provides insight into what happened to this galaxy in the past and how it will evolve in the future.
The invisible made visible
What might look like a glittering moutainous landscape is actually the edge of a young star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The Webb Telescope image reveals for the first time areas of star birth that were previously invisible.
A lens to distant galaxies
SMACS 0723 is a galaxy cluster that has the ability to magnify and distort the light of objects behind it. This gives scientists a deep field view into extremely distant and faint galaxy populations.
Where stars are born
The Southern Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula — an expanding cloud of gas surrounding a dying star. It is nearly half a light-year in diameter, and the dimmer star at its center has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions. Nebulae are where stars are born.
The home of millions of stars
Stephan’s Quintet is a group of five galaxies. The Webb Telescope image shows never-before-seen details like sparkling clusters of millions of young stars and starburst regions of fresh star birth.
Giant ball of gas
WASP-96 b is a huge planet outside Earth's solar system that was discovered in 2014. It is composed mainly of gas and is located nearly 1,150 light-years from Earth. The planet has about half the mass of Jupiter and orbits its star every 3.4 days.
Spinning wormholes
Webb recently peered into a wormhole in the mysterious-looking "Phantom Galaxy." Scientists believe the dust lanes spiral towards an intermediate-mass black hole at the heart of the galaxy.
A galactic collision
The Cartwheel Galaxy, located about 500 million light-years away from Earth, owes its appearance to a collision between a large spiral galaxy and a smaller galaxy not visible in this image. The Cartwheel snapshot provides insight into what happened to this galaxy in the past and how it will evolve in the future.
The invisible made visible
What might look like a glittering moutainous landscape is actually the edge of a young star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The Webb Telescope image reveals for the first time areas of star birth that were previously invisible.
A lens to distant galaxies
SMACS 0723 is a galaxy cluster that has the ability to magnify and distort the light of objects behind it. This gives scientists a deep field view into extremely distant and faint galaxy populations.
Where stars are born
The Southern Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula — an expanding cloud of gas surrounding a dying star. It is nearly half a light-year in diameter, and the dimmer star at its center has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions. Nebulae are where stars are born.
The home of millions of stars
Stephan’s Quintet is a group of five galaxies. The Webb Telescope image shows never-before-seen details like sparkling clusters of millions of young stars and starburst regions of fresh star birth.
Giant ball of gas
WASP-96 b is a huge planet outside Earth's solar system that was discovered in 2014. It is composed mainly of gas and is located nearly 1,150 light-years from Earth. The planet has about half the mass of Jupiter and orbits its star every 3.4 days.