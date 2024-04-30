Indonesia's Ruang volcano erupts again, closing airport

Indonesian authorities raised the alert level to the highest following the eruption and urged residents to not go near it.

The Mount Ruang volcano, in ther North Sulawesi province in Indonesia, erupted on Tuesday according to local authorities.

According to the Indonesian disaster mitigation agency, the volcano's eruption column has reached 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) high, while adding that further "explosive eruptions" are possible.

Officials have shut down the nearest airport, Sam Ratulangi in Manado, 100 kilometers from the island of Ruang to shield flights from dangerous volcanic ash. The transport ministry said the airport would be closed until Wednesday afternoon.

The Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has declared a maximum state of alert.

People are urged to evacuate immediately and wear masks

Locals are urged to stay away from the volcano. Everyone living within a 6-kilometer radius was ordered to evacuate immediately and to wear masks to protect themselves from the ash.

This is far from the first dangerous seismic activity in the country this year, since Indonesia is located between the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire,"a zone of high seismic activity. This most recent eruption followed an increase in volcanic activity that began in the middle of April.

About 800 people live on the island, some of whom were evacuated after the recent eruptions in April. The Ruang volcano with a height of 725 meters (2,400 feet) is one of the most active in Indonesia.

