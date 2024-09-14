Indonesia's indigenous population suffers from deforestation

For centuries, the people of South Papua have observed a healthy tradition. Several times a day they ate sago, a starch extracted from native palm trees. Sago is one of their main staples, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to get: forests are being cut down as a source of green energy. And this has consequences: indigenous people are suffering from malnutrition and children have stunted growth. This is because the rice preferred by the government isn't a good alternative for the indigenous communities. A report by Rizki Nugraha.