Indonesia: Missing submarine has enough oxygen for 72 hours — navy

Indonesia’s missing submarine with 53 people on board has enough oxygen for 72 hours, the Navy said on Thursday.

Authorities are searching for the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine which stopped responding early Wednesday.

The vessel is believed to be 700 meters underwater, according to the Navy.

"It is designed to dive to depths of 250-500 meters. Beyond that it's dangerous," Navy spokesman Admiral Julius Widjojono was quoted as saying by DPA news agency.

What we know so far:

The vessel went missing while conducting a torpedo drill.

"It is possible that during static diving, a blackout occurred so control was lost and emergency procedures cannot be carried out and the ship falls to a depth of 600-700 meters," the Navy said in a statement.

Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto earlier told national paper Kompas that the submarine disappeared in waters about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of the island of Bali.

The search teams have found a source of magnetism at a depth of between 50 and 100 meters. This indicates that the submarine could be in the waters between the islands of Bali and Java, authorities said in a press conference on Thursday.

Officials said that an oil spill had been discovered near the vessel's last known position.

It is one of five submarines owned by the Indonesian armed forces and was built in West Germany in 1978.

Indonesia seeks help

Indonesia has requested the help of Australia and Singapore in finding the submarine. Republika reported that the TNI had deployed all ships with underwater search capabilities to help find the missing vessel.

Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Twitter that the country's submarine rescue vessel, MV Swift Rescue, was sent off with a medical team on Wednesday afternoon.

"We operate very different submarines from this one," Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne told ABC radio on Thursday, but added that Australia's defense forces "will work with defense operations in Indonesia to determine what we may be able to do."