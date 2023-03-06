  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria earthquakes
Rescuers search for victims of an earthquake-triggered landslide in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia
More rescuers and volunteers were deployed Wednesday in devastated areas on Indonesia's main island of Java to search for the dead and missing from an earthquake that killed hundreds of peopleImage: Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo/picture alliance
ClimateIndonesia

Indonesia: Landslide kills 10, dozens missing

19 minutes ago

More than 10 people have been killed in a landslide triggered by heavy torrential rain in the remote region of Natuna. More than 40 people are still unaccounted for.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OJLl

More than 10 people died and more than 40 are still missing on one of Indonesia's remote islands in the Natuna region, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

According to the agency, heavy torrential rainfall triggered landslides that buried houses. The landslide pushed mud and debris onto houses in the Serasan district of the Natuna Region.

Search and rescue operations recovered 10 bodies. Damaged communication lines and high waves are making search and rescue efforts difficult.

There are fears the death toll might rise, agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

"Many people who need help have not been reached because we still have difficulty accessing the affected areas," Muhari noted.

Riau Islands Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Junainah said, "The weather is unpredictable. The wind is strong, and the waves are currently high."

Soldiers, police and volunteers have joined the search and rescue operations on the remote island.

To ease logistical challenges, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency is deploying a helicopter to speed up deliveries of basic necessities.

The remote island is only accessible by a five-hour fast boat ride from the mainland, another factor contributing to the slow pace of search and rescue efforts.

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season. The landslides are caused by deforestation in some areas and prolonged torrential rains which has caused flooding in the southeast Asian nation.

Indonesia: A sweet and savory treat from Semarang

dmn/ar (AFPE,Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Man, rubble of Habib Najjar mosque destroyed during devastating earthquake in Antakya

Tallying Turkey-Syria earthquake devastation, a month on

Politics20 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World: the Pyramids of Giza.

What researchers expect to discover in Great Pyramids

What researchers expect to discover in Great Pyramids

Culture2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Rescuers search for victims of an earthquake-triggered landslide in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia

Indonesia: Landslide kills 10, dozens missing

Indonesia: Landslide kills 10, dozens missing

Climate19 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

Matthijs de Ligt (left) celebrates his goal

Bundesliga title race is real, but Bayern still favorites

Bundesliga title race is real, but Bayern still favorites

SoccerMarch 4, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A worker in a Ukrainian metals plant cautiously approaches a ladle discharging molten metal.

Ukraine: Behind the front lines, businesses adapt to war

Ukraine: Behind the front lines, businesses adapt to war

Conflicts7 hours ago03:42 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit, as seen from above

Iran agrees to more access for IAEA inspectors

Iran agrees to more access for IAEA inspectors

PoliticsMarch 5, 202302:03 min
More from Middle East

North America

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Biden speak in the White House Oval Office

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

PoliticsMarch 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Globalization3 minutes ago06:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage