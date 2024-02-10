  1. Skip to content
Indonesia election: Candidates hold final campaign rallies

February 10, 2024

Anies Baswedan, Prabowo Subianto and Ganjar Pranowo are vying for the votes of over 200 million Indonesians to become the country's next president.

Indonesian Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Jakarta
Many Subianto supporters wore blue shirts, some emblazoned with a cartoon image of his face that has become synonymous with his campaign. Image: Adek Berry/AFP/Getty Images

Indonesia's presidential candidates held their last election rallies on Saturday before the February 14 vote.

There is now a cooling-off period ahead of the election on Wednesday which is the largest single-day vote in the world. 

The three candidates for the election are former governors Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan and former special forces commander Prabowo Subianto. 

The current president, Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, is barred by the constitution from running for a third term.

Final pitches from presidential hopefuls

Subianto, the frontrunner according to polls, and his running mate, Widodo's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, held their final rally at a Jakarta stadium.

"On February 14, we will all determine the future of our children and grandchildren ... We strive to bring prosperity to all Indonesian people. We will continue what has been built by previous presidents," Subianto said.

Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto reacts during a campaign rally at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta
Subianto is leading the polls, with some suggesting he would get enough support to avoid a run-offImage: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Rival candidate, and former Jakarta governor, Anie Baswedan told tens of thousands of supporters at a rally in Jakarta: "Our responsibility is to work together to stop injustice and inequality and bring about change."

The stadium entrances were so packed that several people fainted while he addressed supporters, according to an AFP journalist at the scene. 

Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan greets supporters during a campaign rally at the Jakarta International Stadium
Many had camped overnight for the event to see Baswedan speak on SaturdayImage: Bay Ismoyo/AFP/Getty Images

Ganjar Pranowo, the candidate for the governing Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), held his final campaign event in Central Java province, where he used to be governor. 

He told supporters he heard their pleas about the high cost of living, "A leader cannot be silent if there are screams among the people."

Ganjar Pranowo, presidential candidate of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), accompanied by his wife Atikoh and son Ganjar Alam, greet their supporters during a campaign rally at the Fort Vastenburg in Surakarta
The ruling party candidate has been polling at around 20% of the voteImage: Willy Kurniawan/REUTERS

Voting day a massive undertaking

Despite holding several massive in-person campaign events, the three contenders mainly campaigned through social media.

At stake is the leadership for the next five years of the third-largest democracy and the most populous Muslim-majority country in the world.

On Wednesday, over 204 million Indonesians will vote for their next president, parliamentarians, and local officials. These votes will take place at more than 800,000 polling booths spread across the archipelago of scattered islands.

lo/ab (AP, AFP, Reuters)