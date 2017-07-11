Indonesia: Dozens killed in clashes after football match

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
At least 127 people died, most of them due to lack of oxygen during a stampede, as violence broke out in a stadium in Indonesia's East Java, police said.
Indonesian police said on Sunday at least 127 people died after a clashes broke out following a football match in the East Java province.
Another 180 people were injured during the stampede as well, Nico Afina, the provincial police chief said.
The Football Association of Indonesia (PFFI) said it will suspend the football league for a week.
PFFI added it was investigating the riot that broke out after a match between two teams from East Java, Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya.