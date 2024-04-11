Indonesia: Deadly eruption of Mount Lewotobi volcano
Several people died, and many buildings collapsed, when Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki on the Indonesian island of Flores erupted in the middle of the night. Rescue workers are still searching for survivors.
A smoking monster
Smoke continued to billow from Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki after it erupted in the night. Local media reported that ash, rock and glowing lava had rained down from the sky. Locals were surprised in their sleep, many of them fleeing their homes in panic. Others were buried under the rubble.
"There may be more casualties"
Rescue workers recovered a body in the village of Klatanlo. Avi Manggota Hallan, head of emergency response for East Flores, said most of the victims died when their burning houses collapsed. He said rescue teams were searching for potential victims in the rubble. "We are still conducting assessments, and there may be more casualties."
On highest alert level
"After the eruption, there was power outage and then it was raining and big lightning caused panic among residents," said a spokesperson for The Center of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG). Another local official said that several villages had been evacuated. The local government declared a state of emergency until the end of the year.
Total destruction
The village of Klatanlo is located only four kilometers (2.5 miles) from the volcano and was particularly badly hit. The Kompas media outlet said there were dozens of injured people and several burning houses. The Disaster Management Agency said more than 10,000 people had been affected by the eruption.
Active since 2023
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki is 1,584 meters (5,197 feet) high and has been active since the end of 2023 again. In recent months, it has spewed hot gases, lava and ash into the air several times. In January 2024, when this picture was taken, the authorities requested more than 2,000 people to leave their homes. Many were taken to evacuation centers.
"Like fireworks"
"We heard thunder with tremors and winds that brought burning stones," said Aril Witin, who lives near the volcano. "It sounded like fireworks at first, then like heavy rain. We took shelter under our mattresses."
Pink smoke
In the past week, there were several quakes and smaller eruptions. Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki is the twin of Lewotobi Perempuan, around two kilometers away. The archipelagic state of Indonesia lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the most seismically and volcanically active zone on Earth.