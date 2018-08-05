 Indonesia dances poco-poco in Asian Games record attempt | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 05.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Indonesia dances poco-poco in Asian Games record attempt

In an attempt to break a world record, tens of thousands have danced the poco-poco, including inmates in more than 500 prisons. Participants said the mass dance helps promote a tradition "that could have been forgotten."

Indonesian President Joko Widodo dances poco-poco with thousands of other Indonesians

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (seen above) on Sunday led tens of thousands of people in a mass traditional line dance known as poco-poco to highlight the Asian Games and attempt a world record along the way.

Some 65,000 people joined the dance in Jakarta, while an estimated 120,000 prisoners were expected to participate in more than 500 correctional facilities across the country.

"Indonesia will be recognized by the world with our poco-poco," said volunteer participant Mila Hardjo. "This is the common goal of all Indonesians."

High school student Raja Farid Akbar told the Agence France-Presse news agency that the mass dance showed the country was maintaining part of its traditions. "I am happy that I can help promote a tradition that could have been forgotten," Akbar said.

'Support and participate'

President Widodo had previously complained that the Asian Games, considered the world's biggest multi-sport event behind the Olympics, had received little promotion in the country and, as such, had not encouraged much enthusiasm in the country.

But the dance, organized by the Asian Games Organizing Committee, hoped to change that before the competition kicks off next week.

Read more: 'Selfie monkey' on the brink in Indonesia

"We, the younger generation of Indonesia, should strongly support and participate [in the games] because we may have to wait for a few years before Indonesia gets to host them again," volunteer dancer Laras Handaningrum told the Reuters news agency.

More than 40 Asian countries are expected to join the Asian Games from August 18 to September 2, with some 11,000 athletes and 5,000 officials participating in the competition.

Watch video 01:33
Now live
01:33 mins.

Lalu Muhammad Zohri prepares for Asian Games

ls/jlw (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Indonesian prison caught in 'luxury' cell scandal

Conditions at prisons in Indonesia are often poor and overcrowded, but officials at a prison in West Java have been arrested for allegedly providing "luxury" facilities for prisoners who are able to pay a price. (24.07.2018)  

South, North Korea to compete under one flag at Asian Games

The two Koreas have agreed to compete under one flag at the upcoming Asian Games. The agreement comes as part of a recent thaw in relations between the neighboring rival nations. (18.06.2018)  

'Selfie monkey' on the brink in Indonesia

Best known for its viral self-portrait, the crested black macaque is also a part of the local indigenous community's diet. But an appetite for bush meat is among the factors threatening the iconic monkey's survival. (04.04.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Lalu Muhammad Zohri prepares for Asian Games  

Related content

Lalu Muhammad Zohri prepares for Asian Games 01.08.2018

As a child in Indonesia, Lalu Muhammad Zohri’s track talent was already recognized by one of his teachers. Now he’s gearing up for the Asian Games.

Jeon Choong-ryul, Generalsekretär des koreanischen Sport- und Olympischen Komitees in Seoul, schüttelt dem nordkoreanischen Vize-Sportminister Won Kil-u die Hand

South, North Korea to compete under one flag at Asian Games 18.06.2018

The two Koreas have agreed to compete under one flag at the upcoming Asian Games. The agreement comes as part of a recent thaw in relations between the neighboring rival nations.

Indonesien Parlamentspräsident Setya Novanto

Indonesian politician Setya Novanto gets 15 years prison over graft 24.04.2018

Indonesia's former speaker, Setya Novanto, initially tried to dodge anti-corruption investigators. He attracted global attention in 2015 when then US presidential candidate Donald Trump called him a "great man."

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 