India elections: Millions vote in scorching heat

Opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi, and President Droupadi Murmu were among those who voted in New Delhi.

Voters in New Delhi, India's capital, braved the searing summer heat as they headed to the polls on Saturday for the second-to-last round of the country's mammoth elections.

Around 111 million people in 58 constituencies across eight states and union territories were eligible to vote. After Saturday’s vote, polling for 89.5% of the 543 seats in the lower house of parliament, known as the Lok Sabha, would be complete.

Voting for the remaining 57 seats will happen in the seventh and last round of voting on June 1. All the votes will be counted on June 4.

Among the early morning voters were opposition leader Rahul and his mother Sonia Gandhi, President Droupadi Murmu, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Opposition leaders against Modi cast ballots in Delhi To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Heat wave "red alert" for Delhi

Temperatures were expected to rise to 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in some areas.

"There is a concern, but we hope that people will overcome the fear of the heat wave and come out to vote," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P. Krishnamurthy told the Reuters news agency.

The Election Commission has deployed paramedics with medicines and oral rehydration salts at polling stations in Delhi. Some polling stations have also been equipped with mist machines, shaded waiting areas, and cold water dispensers for voters.

In some parts of the northern state of Haryana, residents near polling booths also helped voters beat the heat by providing free cold drinks, dry fruits, and milk.

BJP predicted to win

Voters’ relative apathy has surprised some political analysts. In the first five rounds of polling, the average voter turnout was 65.9%. By comparison, India’s 2019 national election registered the highest-ever voter turnout of 67.11%.

Most polls predict a win for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against an opposition-led coalition led by the Indian National Congress.

If Modi wins, he will become the second Indian prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to hold office for three terms.

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also voted in New Delhi on Saturday. His bail, after pre-trial detention of nearly two months in a graft case, has given fresh impetus to the opposition campaign

tg/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)