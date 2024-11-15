  1. Skip to content
How to get a healthy immune system - In Good Shape

November 15, 2024

Bacteria, viruses and fungi attack us from the outside, tumor cells from the inside. But our immune system is built to ward off those dangers. How successful it is can also depend on us. From diet to vaccinations: top tips for your immune system!

About the show

DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo

In Good Shape — The Health Show

How can we lead a healthy life? What is good for our body and soul? What kind of exercise can make us - or keep us fit? Find out more on In Good Shape, the health show on DW.

