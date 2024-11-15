How to get a healthy immune system - In Good Shape

HealthGlobal issuesHow to get a healthy immune system - In Good ShapeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthGlobal issues11/15/2024November 15, 2024Bacteria, viruses and fungi attack us from the outside, tumor cells from the inside. But our immune system is built to ward off those dangers. How successful it is can also depend on us. From diet to vaccinations: top tips for your immune system!https://p.dw.com/p/4n0eqAdvertisement