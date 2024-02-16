In Germany: How Jewish People Deal With Hate

In Germany: How Jewish People Deal With HateFebruary 16, 2024
Ever since the terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel on October 7th, 2023, jews in Germany are increasingly threatened on social media and their homes defaced with racist slogans.
Many jewish people no longer feel comfortable wearing Kippahs or Stars of David out in the open. Jewish life in Germany has never been as threatened in the 80 years since the Holocaust as it is now.
While politicians promise solidarity and security, fear is rising in jewish communities.
A Report by Tessa Clara Walther and Axel Rowohlt.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 17.02.2024 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 17.02.2024 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 17.02.2024 – 20:15 UTC
SUN 18.02.2024 – 01:15 UTC
SUN 18.02.2024 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 18.02.2024 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 18.02.2024 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 18.02.2024 – 12:15 UTC
SUN 18.02.2024 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 18.02.2024 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 18.02.2024 – 23:15 UTC
MON 19.02.2024 – 01:45 UTC
MON 19.02.2024 – 04:45 UTC
MON 19.02.2024 – 08:45 UTC
MON 19.02.2024 – 18:45 UTC
TUE 20.02.2024 – 09:45 UTC
TUE 20.02.2024 – 15:45 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5