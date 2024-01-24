  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Intl. Holocaust Remembrance Day
BusinessGlobal issues

Stop the shopping frenzy!

January 24, 2024

“Shop 'til you drop” - this is what’s advertised on special sales days such as Black Friday, the official day of the shopping frenzy. But does it make sense for your wallet and the environment? Our reporter suggests a Buy Nothing Day.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bay2

Would you rather save money by not shopping at all or by shopping for big bargains?   

Black Friday generates billions of dollars in profits on a single day. 

There are definitely some advantages: 

You save money if you buy things you need. 

In times of inflation, when demand is down,  

retailers are willing to offer bigger discounts. 

But shopping events like Black Friday    

can also encourage unnecessary consumption.  

Suppliers sometimes raise prices weeks before the sale, 

which means there are no real price reductions.   

According to studies, the average discount is just 5%.   

And the sales extravaganza comes with a hefty price tag for the environment.  

Research has shown that shipping and returns are responsible for tons of CO2.  

And many purchases, along with their plastic packaging, end up in landfills. 

Maybe participating in Buy Nothing Day would be the better alternative.  

Skip next section More on Business from around the world

More on Business from around the world

An futuristic bike leaning against a pillar

The craziest bikes in the world

In addition to normal bicycles, there are also bizarre, luxurious and impractical-looking models.
BusinessJanuary 18, 202401:33 min
MADE

Work-life balance: Is it possible?

For many young people, achieving the right balance between work and leisure is very important — but not always easy.
BusinessJanuary 18, 202402:17 min
DW-Chefredakteurin Manuela Kasper-Claridge im Gespräch mit Mark Malloch-Brown

WEF: Open Society Foundations chief sees risks to democracy

Mark Malloch-Brown sees 2024 as crossroads for democracies around the world.
BusinessJanuary 17, 202412:10 min
Show more