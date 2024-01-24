Stop the shopping frenzy!

“Shop 'til you drop” - this is what’s advertised on special sales days such as Black Friday, the official day of the shopping frenzy. But does it make sense for your wallet and the environment? Our reporter suggests a Buy Nothing Day.

Would you rather save money by not shopping at all or by shopping for big bargains?

Black Friday generates billions of dollars in profits on a single day.

There are definitely some advantages:

You save money if you buy things you need.

In times of inflation, when demand is down,

retailers are willing to offer bigger discounts.

But shopping events like Black Friday

can also encourage unnecessary consumption.

Suppliers sometimes raise prices weeks before the sale,

which means there are no real price reductions.

According to studies, the average discount is just 5%.

And the sales extravaganza comes with a hefty price tag for the environment.

Research has shown that shipping and returns are responsible for tons of CO2.

And many purchases, along with their plastic packaging, end up in landfills.

Maybe participating in Buy Nothing Day would be the better alternative.