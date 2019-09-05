Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Berlin-based IFA is a leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances.
A key venue for retailers, buyers and experts from the home appliances industry and the media, IFA presents the very latest products and innovations. The trade fair attracts trade visitors from more than 100 countries every year. The first IFA took place in 1924, making it one of the oldest industrial exhibitions in Germany.