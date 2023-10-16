  1. Skip to content
Hydrogen revolutionizes aircraft propulsion

Markus Böhnisch
October 16, 2023

Flight shame - hardly anyone talks about it anymore. Flying is booming again. But the problem of CO2 emissions hasn't gone away. Engineers around the world are working to make flying more climate-friendly - by using hydrogen engines, for example.

