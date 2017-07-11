Hurricane Fiona hits Turks and Caicos in Caribbean

Hurricane Fiona bore down on the tiny Turks and Caicos archipelago on Tuesday, after causing severe damage on Puerto Rico and then the Dominican Republic.

With the center of the storm still some distance away from the island chain, the US' National Hurricane Center (NHC) said "hurricane conditions are occurring over portions of the Turks and Caicos, and these conditions should continue for the next few hours."

As part of its latest update at 1100 UTC/GMT on Tuesday, the NHC said the storm's center was about 65 kilometers (or 40 miles) north-northwest of Grand Turk Island, the largest in the archipelago, and that it was moving towards the north-northwest at around 15 kilometers per hour.

"On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will continue to move near the eastern Turks and Caicos during the next few hours, away from those islands by tomorrow [Wednesday], and approach Bermuda late on Thursday."

Fiona is also currently forecast to grow into a Category 4 storm, the second highest level, on the Saffir-Simpson scale as it approaches Bermuda.

Up to 20 centimeters of rainfall, lethal flash flooding possible

Turks and Caicos is a group of islands east of Cuba and north of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The British Overseas Territory was home to just over 31,000 people according to its last census in 2011 but its population is growing rapidly. A July 2021 estimate put the islands' likely total population at more than 55,000 people.

"Turks and Caicos Islands, I urge you to heed the advice and warnings given by the Department of Disaster Management and Emergencies and implore you to carry out all necessary preparations to protect your family and your property," Premier Washington Misick said in a statement from London, where he was attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the NHC, Turks and Caicos could expect an additional 4 to 8 inches (roughly 10 to 20 centimeters) of rainfall that could cause "life-threatening flooding."

It also warned that the combination of the storm surge and the tide "will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline."

The Turks and Caicos National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) told residents of three eastern islands to shelter in place, also calling on businesses to close.

"All persons are to remain indoors at their residence, place of safety or where they seek shelter until the NEOC issues NATIONAL ALL CLEAR," it told people on Grand Turk, South Caicos and Salt Cay.

At least 3 dead as hurricane gathers strength

At least three people have died in the storm, two in Puerto Rico and one in Guadeloupe earlier this week.

Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday afternoon, dumping huge amounts of rainfall on it and then on the Dominican Republic on Monday. The NHC warned of continued heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding in areas that have now endured the worst of the hurricane.

According to the US website poweroutage.us, nearly 80% of Puerto Rico remained without power on Tuesday. Officials had warned it could take days to reconnect the entire island of some 3.3 million people.

A national emergency management official from the Dominican Republic told CNN on Tuesday that more than 1 million Dominicans were without running water.

msh/jcg (AFP, Reuters)