  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
ScienceGlobal issues

Hunga-Tonga - a Volcanic Eruption That Alarmed Scientists

August 25, 2023

Volcanoes can pose major dangers. The eruption in 2022 of the underwater Hunga Tonga volcano in the South Pacific alarmed scientists. It was the most powerful ever measured with modern instruments.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VZyu
Tonga | Vulkanausbruch Unterwasservulkan Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai
Image: Tonga Geological Services/REUTERS

When the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai blew up in the South Pacific in January of 2022, the effects were felt around the world. Researchers saw the huge eruption as a warning signal. Many are now calling for better early warning systems. 

 

Vulkan I Entna in Italien
Image: Salvatore Allegra/AP/picture alliance

Where does carbon dioxide in volcanic eruptions come from?

Volcanoes can emit CO2 and other gases. How much they pump out depends on the volume of magma and other factors.

 

 

 

 

 

Deutschland | Naturschutzgebiet Laacher See bei Nickenich
Image: H. Blossey/blickwinkel/picture alliance

Could a volcano in Germany awake?

A volcanic field stretches under Laach Lake in western Germany. It’s not active, but 13,000 years ago it was the site of a major eruption. Could it happen again? Small earthquakes in the region have drawn the attention of researchers.

 

 

 

 

Leuchtende Lavaströme
Image: Getty Images/Aurora Creative/G. B. Lewis

Cooking up a volcano model

Volcano researchers are especially interested in how magma flows beneath the earth. How do reservoirs form? Which paths do the molten rock take? In the lab, volcanoes made of gelatin can help shed light on the matter.

 

 

 

 

BdTD | Chile
Image: Sebastian Escobar/AFP

The Villarrica volcano – history and science

The Villarrica volcano in Chile is one of the most active in South America. An eruption could have devastating consequences for surrounding villages. A team is researching how mudslides there can be better predicted. And the indigenous Mapuche who live at its foot have their own relationship with the volcano.

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 26.08.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SAT 26.08.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 26.08.2023 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 27.08.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 28.08.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 28.08.2023 – 14:30 UTC
MON 28.08.2023 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 29.08.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

SAT 26.08.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Yevgeny Prigozhin (left) is seen serving Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (center) at a dinner in 2011

The long list of Putin critics targeted by the Kremlin

PoliticsAugust 25, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women wave and smile at Gabon's president, Ali Bongo, as he walks past

Gabon election: Ali Bongo hopes to extend family's rule

Gabon election: Ali Bongo hopes to extend family's rule

PoliticsAugust 25, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

ISRO chairman S. Somanath

India space chief tells DW moon mission only the beginning

India space chief tells DW moon mission only the beginning

ScienceAugust 25, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Deutschland | Landesamt für Einwanderung

Germany: Refugee arrivals prompt debate over right to asylum

Germany: Refugee arrivals prompt debate over right to asylum

SocietyAugust 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Luis Rubiales

Spain football boss Rubiales refuses to quit over kiss

Spain football boss Rubiales refuses to quit over kiss

SportsAugust 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Ethiopian migrants run from Yemen towards the border with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Smiling, former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally

US: Donald Trump's popularity soars despite indictment

US: Donald Trump's popularity soars despite indictment

PoliticsAugust 23, 202302:51 min
More from North America
Go to homepage