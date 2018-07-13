 Hundreds of crocodiles killed for ′revenge′ in Indonesia | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 16.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Hundreds of crocodiles killed for 'revenge' in Indonesia

The villagers slaughtered the protected animals after a farmer was killed by a crocodile from a nearby sanctuary. Police who arrived at the scene had to stand down in the face of an angry mob.

Dead crocodiles in Indonesia

Nearly 300 crocodiles were killed by angry townspeople in Indonesia's West Papua province, officials confirmed on Monday. The incident in Sorong district occurred on Friday after a local man was killed by one of the animals.

The 48-year-old farmer was reportedly killed on Friday when he entered a crocodile sanctuary in the Klamalu neighborhood as he was cutting grass for his cattle. Following his funeral on Saturday, the incensed villagers took machetes, hammers, shovels and other weapons to the breeding pond to exact revenge on the reptiles.

About 40 police officers showed up to the scene but were overwhelmed by the mob and forced to retreat.

The villagers killed a total of 292 crocodiles measuring up to 4 meters (13 feet), and many of them babies of about 50-150 centimeters (20-60 inches).

"Since killing the crocodiles is illegal, we are coordinating with the police for the investigation," said Basar Manullang, chief of the local Natural Resources and Conservation Agency.

Read more: Jurassic era crocodile named after Motörhead's Lemmy

The police have interviewed several witnesses but so far no arrests have been made. Authorities are also encouraging the victims family to attend mediation with the company that runs the sanctuary.

The total damage of the carnage is estimated to be about $31,300. Crocodiles are a protected species in Indonesia.

  • Weißer Hai

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    11. Sharks / wolves

    People killed each year: around ten. Sharks and wolves scare many people. And there is no doubt that wolves and some shark species can kill you. But very few of them actually do. Each year there are only around ten deaths caused by either species throughout the world. You have a bigger chance of being killed by your toaster.

  • Asian lion

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    10. Lions / elephants

    People killed each year: around 100. That you could be killed by a lion doesn't seem far-fetched and it does happen. Perhaps more surprising is that your chances of falling victim to an elephant are just as high. The world's largest land animal can be quite aggressive and once it becomes enraged, it certainly has the mass and strength to be dangerous.

  • Hippopotamus

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    9. Hippopotamus

    People killed each year: around 500. There are countless children's toys in the shape of hippos and why wouldn't there be? They look cute with their puffy snouts and stocky builds. And they are herbivores. But don't let that fool you. They are territorial and quite aggressive and don't need provocation to come after you, so steer clear if you can.

  • Crocodile

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    8. Crocodiles

    People killed each year: around 1,000. Many people are probably just as scared of crocodiles as they are of sharks or lions and rightfully so. Crocodiles are carnivores and kill prey sometimes much larger than themselves including small hippos, water buffalo and, in the case of saltwater crocodiles, even sharks.

  • Tapeworms

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    7. Tapeworms

    People killed each year: around 2000. Tapeworms are parasitic flatworms that live in the digestive tracts of all sorts of vertebrates ranging from whales to mice, and humans as well. They usually find their way into our bodies as eggs or larvae via contaminated food. The infection can be treated with medication but the parasites still kill 200 times as many people as sharks do.

  • Ascaris lumbricoides

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    6. Ascaris roundworms

    People killed each year: around 2,500. Ascaris worms are another parasite contracted in a way similar to tapeworms. But they don't stay in the intestinal tract. Once the eggs hatch, they burrow through the gut wall, travel to the lungs, up the windpipe, are coughed up and swallowed again to return to the intestine where they grow into adults. Ascariasis affects around 1 billion people worldwide.

  • Tsetse fly

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    5. Freshwater snail (schistosomiasis) / Assasin bug (Chagas disease) / Tsetse fly (sleeping sickness)

    People killed each year: around 10,000. Tied in fifth place are three killers with a death toll of 10,000 each. Although to be fair, it's not the animals that are the killers here, but the parasites they carry. Schistosomiasis can be contracted from contaminated water, Chagas disease and sleeping sickness through insect bites. So make sure to bring bug repellant when you visit affected areas.

  • Dog on a beach

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    4. Dog (rabies)

    People killed each year: around 25,000. Rabies is a viral infection that can be contracted from many different animals but in countries where rabies is common among dogs, humans get it from them in 99 percent of cases. And rabies is sneaky. It can take months for symptoms to show and when they do, the disease is almost always fatal. The good news is that both dogs and humans can be vaccinated.

  • Cobra

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    3. Snakes

    People killed each year: around 50,000. Yes: In case of doubt, steer clear of snakes. Many species aren't deadly, some aren't venomous at all but there are enough deadly snakes to make these reptiles the world's third biggest killer.

  • The ruins of the city of Grosny

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    2. Humans

    People killed each year: around 475,000. Yes, we made the list, too. After all, we are incredibly creative when it comes to finding ways to kill each other. This earns us the sad honor of second place amongst the killers of man.

  • Anopheles mosquito

    Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

    1. Mosquitoes

    People killed each year: around 725,000. In places like Germany, they are just a nuisance, elsewhere they can be harbingers of death. And again it is the diseases they carry, not the animals themselves that kill. Malaria alone kills about 600,000 people a year. Dengue fever, yellow fever and encephalitis are transmitted by mosquitoes too, making the tiny insects the world's biggest killers.


es/rc (AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Australian rangers trap giant saltwater crocodile

Wildlife rangers in northern Australia have bagged a massive saltwater crocodile after a decade-long hunt for the creature. The 600-kilogram reptile is one of the biggest on record. (10.07.2018)  

Russian police look for weapons — and find a crocodile

Police in Russia searching for a weapons cache in St. Petersburg have encountered a crocodile living in a basement. A neighbor said the now rather large reptile was small when it first moved in. (20.01.2018)  

Jurassic era crocodile named after Motörhead's Lemmy

For a century scientists thought the large carnivore Lemmysuchus was directly related to crocs of its time. But new research has concluded it was only a distant relative, thus needing its own name. (09.08.2017)  

Crocodile bites French tourist posing for selfie

A French woman was injured by a wild crocodile while visiting a national park in Thailand. The tourist, who had been hoping to take a snapshot of herself with the animal, allegedly squatted next it. (02.01.2017)  

Sharks and scorpions? The world's deadliest animals aren't what you thought

People are terrified of sharks but when you look at the number of people actually killed by them, you realize that the truly dangerous killers are others. (20.07.2015)  

Related content

Crash-landing in Indonesia 13.09.2016

A technical error forced a cargo plane slides upon landing at an airport in Indonesia's West Papua Province. Nobody was hurt. But the aircraft won't be flying anytime soon.

Australien Canberra Marise Payne Verteidigungsministerin

Australia scrambles to heal military rift with Indonesia 05.01.2017

Australia is set to finish a probe into an alleged insult of Indonesian state ideology. Indonesia suspended military cooperation after it said Canberra was trying to recruit soldiers sent to Australia for training.

Dendrolagus matschiei Baumkänguru

Palm oil versus paradise in Papua 01.09.2016

On Indonesia's eastern islands, the last wild forests are being clear-cut and replaced with oil palm plantations. Although the product is practically indispensible, green groups say virgin land needn't be cleared for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 