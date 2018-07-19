 Hundreds missing after dam collapses in Laos | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 24.07.2018

Asia

Hundreds missing after dam collapses in Laos

The collapse of a dam in Laos has reportedly left hundreds of people missing and an unknown number dead. Some 5 billion cubic meters of water were released onto villages.

The Kong river in Laos (picture-alliance/prisma/E. Stefano)

Hundreds of people are missing and an unspecified number are believed to be dead after the collapse of a hydropower dam in southeast Laos, state media reported on Tuesday.

The accident happened at a dam in southeastern Attapeu province late on Monday, releasing 5 billion cubic meters of water with "several human lives claimed, and several hundreds of people missing," the Laos News Agency said.

A number of houses in the southern part of the district were also swept away, the report said, and officials in the province have put out a call for relief aid for flood victims.

$1.2 billion project

The $1.2-billion (€1.02-billion) dam is part of a project by Vientiane-based Xe Pian Xe Namnoy Power Company, or PNPC, a joint venture formed in 2012. 

The Laos News Agency said the companies involved include Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding, South Korea's Korea Western Power and the state-run Lao Holding State Enterprise. 

The 410 megawatt capacity dam was due to start commercial operations by 2019, according to the project website.

It planned to export 90 percent of electricity generated to neighboring Thailand, with the remaining amount to be offered up on the local grid.

More to come ...

law/aw (AFP, Reuters)

