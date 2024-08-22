Humans - The Great Enigma

What made our ancestors evolve in such an extraordinary way? This film presents the latest scientific theories on how the human species evolved and looks at the shadow side of our unique abilities.

Some animals see, hear or smell better than humans. Others can find their way in the dark much better than we can. Some can fly.

Image: 3boxmedia

All animals communicate, some have excellent memories and others build complex structures and have highly-developed social skills.

Image: 3boxmedia

So what sets humans apart? Why have humans evolved such highly developed cognitive abilities in comparison to animals?

Image: 3boxmedia

The documentary sheds light on this major question of human evolution -- one of the mysteries that has long puzzled the world of science. What is it that makes humans so fundamentally different from other animal species? And will our extraordinary abilities ultimately lead us to self-destruction?

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 14.09.2024 – 11:03 UTC

SAT 14.09.2024 – 22:03 UTC

SUN 15.09.2024 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4