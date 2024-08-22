Humans - The Great Enigma

Humans - The Great EnigmaAugust 22, 2024
Some animals see, hear or smell better than humans. Others can find their way in the dark much better than we can. Some can fly.
All animals communicate, some have excellent memories and others build complex structures and have highly-developed social skills.
So what sets humans apart? Why have humans evolved such highly developed cognitive abilities in comparison to animals?
The documentary sheds light on this major question of human evolution -- one of the mysteries that has long puzzled the world of science. What is it that makes humans so fundamentally different from other animal species? And will our extraordinary abilities ultimately lead us to self-destruction?
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 14.09.2024 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 14.09.2024 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 15.09.2024 – 05:03 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4