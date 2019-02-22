 How Tove Jansson′s Moomins conquered readers′ hearts | Books | DW | 22.02.2019

Books

How Tove Jansson's Moomins conquered readers' hearts

Finland's fantastic troll family, the Moomins, are coming to "Moominvalley" in an animated series in the UK. Tove Jansson created the beloved mythical creatures in reaction to the anguish of war.

  • A sketch of the Moomin family in a line (Moomin Characters™)

    Revisiting Tove Jansson's Moomins

    The Moomin family of Moominvalley

    White and hippo-like in their stature, the Moomins are probably one of Finland's best-known cultural exports. The exploits of Moomintroll, often away on adventures with his parents, Moominmamma and Moominpappa, and with friends like Snorkmaiden and Little My at their side, are detailed in different books and numerous animated series, including the new TV series, "Moominvalley."

  • Sketch of Tove Jansson and the Moomins Family (Moomin Characters™)

    Revisiting Tove Jansson's Moomins

    Moomintroll and Co.

    Tove Jansson (1914-2001), depicted here in a self-portrait with her characters, is the creator of the Moomintroll. The unusual name was taken from her uncle's tales of a "Moomintroll" haunting his house. The Moomins' snork-like appearance was first sketched by Jansson in the 1930s, after an argument with her brother over Immanuel Kant inspired her to draw "the ugliest creature imaginable."

  • A black and white image of a rocky scrag in the ocean, Kovharun island (Moomin Characters™)

    Revisiting Tove Jansson's Moomins

    The remoteness of Moominvalley

    Inspired by the landscape of the Finnish archipelago, in her work, Jansson celebrated the natural world while sketching the challenges mother nature poses. Islands, including the one where imaginary Moominvalley is set, take on symbolic meaning. An essay she later wrote for adults picks that up: "The island — at last, privacy, remoteness, intimacy, a rounded whole without bridges or fences."

  • Drawing of the Moomins shows brother and sister Moomin hugging while Mamma and Pappa Moomin look on (Moomin Characters™)

    Revisiting Tove Jansson's Moomins

    Hugs all around

    The Moomins are quite affectionate, often hugging. The first book starring the creatures, "The Moomins and the Great Flood," opens with Moominmamma and Moomintroll in a symbiosis that pops up throughout Jansson's oeuvre. Released in 1945, near the end of World War II, the story follows the two on a hunt for a home. Moominpappa has gone missing — a reference to the men away at war.

  • A sketch of Little My (Moomin Characters™)

    Revisiting Tove Jansson's Moomins

    Little My

    Although she didn't appear until the fourth book, "Moominpappa's Memoirs," Little My has become an integral part of the Moomin fairy tales. Left in the family's care, the fiery adventure lover brings color to the cartoons with her red dress and orange hair. An acute observer and keeper of secrets, the tiny girl with a Freudian name could be said to be a foil to the more sentimental Moomins.

  • An animated scene from the Moomins on the Riviera shows the animals in a hotel lobby at stand-off with the concierge team (Trickfilm-Festival Stuttgart)

    Revisiting Tove Jansson's Moomins

    'The Moomins on the Riviera'

    The wealth of adventures that the Moomins have undertaken has made great television and film fodder. Animations of the adorable creatures abound, including the French-Finland co-production, "The Moomins on the Riviera," based on the book of the same name. The cartoon traces a boat journey the Moomins take along with Snorkmaiden and Little My to the Riviera, a place entirely unlike their home.

  • Tove Jansson in a wooden boat (Moomin Characters™)

    Revisiting Tove Jansson's Moomins

    In search of safe harbor

    The Moomins are experienced sailors and their adventures often find the family rowing through storms or set adrift at sea. Their creator, herself a keen sailor, often used these tales to explore her own unease with unfolding political events. The metaphors about being set adrift and finding your way to safe harbor make the books appealing to both children and adults.

  • Jansson at work in her studio (Moomin Characters™)

    Revisiting Tove Jansson's Moomins

    The studio in a tower

    For their creator, the fantasy world of the Moomins served as an escape from the wars that had troubled her so intensely in the first 30 years of her life. "It was the utterly hellish war years that made me, an artist, write fairy tales," she said after publishing "Comet in Moominland" — a book she worked on in her studio, above, which had been bombed during raids on Helsinki.

  • Finnland Moomin Museum (Jari Kuusenaho)

    Revisiting Tove Jansson's Moomins

    A national treasure

    With more than 2,000 Moomin-themed works and illustrations donated by Jansson herself, the Moomin Museum in Tampere in southern Finland pays homage to the imaginary family with dioramas created by Jansson's life partner, Tuulikki Pietilä, and original sketches. While the Moomins were introduced at the same time as Pippi Longstocking, the children's characters highlight different ideas of families.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


One of Finland's most successful writers and illustrators, Tove Jansson introduced the world to the Moomin family in 1945 with the release of her first book, The Moomins and the Great Flood. Seven decades after they made their debut, the fairy tale creatures are more popular than ever.

A white hippo-like animal with a long rounded snout, the upright-walking Moomintroll and his mother, Moominmamma, are at the heart of the original children's story, a tale in which mother-and-son band together and set off on a scary adventure in search of a home. Along the way, they confront obstacles in the natural world — including a world-destroying flood as in Noah's day sets them off path — while encountering an odd assortment of characters.

Complete with a happy ending, the Moomins' first book might read like a children's fairy tale as fictional creatures stomp through a made-up world, yet Jansson's metaphor-laden narratives set the themes of loss and displacement alongside the security and comfort of family. The goofy-looking creatures neither overreact nor become overwhelmed by the obstacles in their way, always working together as a collective to overcome hindrances, real or imagined. 

More sentimental than comic, the anthropomorphized Moomins are as relatable to little children as they are foreign. Their adventures in overcoming create the dreamy fiction of a happy society as a contrast to the real world. While there are things to be learned from the Moomins' exploits, the writer is neither heavy-handed nor moralizing — which is likely why the fantastic cartoon characters are still so appealing today.

Still from Moomins on the Riviera film (Trickfilm-Festival Stuttgart)

A still from 'Moomins on the Riviera'

Art for the times

"Every artist who depicts herself also depicts the times she lives in," writes scholar Boel Westin in the biography, Tove Jansson: Life, Art, Words, and that's especially true of Tove Jansson, the creator, illustrator and storyteller who captured the Moomins in a series of books and comic strips.

Jansson's life coincided with some of the most difficult events of the 20th century and that shows in the development of the Moomins characters.

Born in 1914, at the onset of World War I, Tove's childhood and early adulthood took place in a time of intense political upheaval. Artists themselves, her parents were a part of the Swedish-speaking minority in Finland and in those first few years, when the world was at war, Tove and her mother stayed in Stockholm while her father remained in Finland, going on to fight in the Finnish civil war in 1918. That experience, some literary analysts say, is reflected in the missing Moominpappa, who appears only as an allusion in the first chapters of the first book.

When the family reunited in the newly-independent nation, the artists set up their daily lives in a home that doubled as a studio; Jansson, you could say, was born with a paintbrush in her hand and she used it for most of her 86 years.

She wrote stories and sketched in her diaries throughout her teenage years, showing her artwork in an exhibition for the first time in 1933 at just 19. It was the start of a long and fruitful career that transcended borders.

Tove Jansson with a Moomin figure, in 1956 (picture-alliance/dpa)

Tove Jansson with a Moomin figure, in 1956

War as anguish — and inspiration

Throughout the 1930s and beyond, Jansson made a living sketching for newspapers and advertisers but it is her contributions to the Swedish-language satire publication, Garm, that won her the most attention. Sharp as a sword, her pen captured the political mood of the day while taking aim at both international and internal Finnish politics in over 600 pictures.

In cartoons for Garm, she lampooned both Hitler and Stalin; the war that had taken over the continent and was impacting daily life for everyone in Helsinki bothered Jansson immensely and she dealt with her feelings toward the war's horrors through her artwork. "It's as if the whole world has become a lump of anguish," she wrote in her diaries in 1941. The creation of the Moomins stories became a means of dealing with this anguish she felt, offering an escape.

"It was the utterly hellish war years that made me, an artist, write fairy tales," she said after the publication of her second Moomins book, Comet in Moominland.

"Flight, catastrophe and homelessness are powerful themes that directly connect the two first stories with reality. The war left no immediate traces on her painting; no bombs, no ruins, no escapes," writes Westin her biography. "The story of the family in the valley was a realization of the idea 'of a happy society and a peaceful world,' a fiction sprung from the dreams of the war years and a longing for something else."

Commercialization and creation

Released at the same time as Astrid Lindgren's Pippi Longstocking, the initial Moomins book had a small print run and sold very few copies. Yet the artist continued to create adventures for the troll family, working through the mental and emotional challenges of the post-war years in the narratives of their exploits. The third in the series, Finn Family Moomintroll, came out in 1948 and was the first to be translated into English and published in the UK.

Although Jansson continued to work on other art, including commercial works, she became best known for her Moomins after the troll family hit Britain, with a comic strip appearing in London's The Evening News starting in 1954. From there, the illustrator and writer's success grew, seemingly limitless in its expansion possibilities.

Beyond the nine Moomin books and three picture books produced by Jansson in her lifetime, the creatures have a special place in children's lives across Scandinavia — and in other parts of the world, too.

Moomin Museum in Finland (Jari Kuusenaho)

Finland has a Moomins museum and theme park — and Finnair planes are decorated with the characters too

Her works, translated into 45 languages, have also been turned into television series and short films over the years. A new series which debuts in the UK on February 23, 2019, Moominvalley, features the voices of actors Rosamund Pike and Jennifer Saunders as it seeks to bring the fantasy world to a new generation of children.

Although the artist was actively involved in ensuring the commercial successes of her creations, the renaissance the Moomins are experiencing 18 years after the author's death might have more to do with the insecurities and anxieties of the ages than anything else.

 

