How To Get Through Puberty

What helps clear up acne?

During puberty rising testosterone can cause the skin to become oily and break out. What really helps get rid of pesky pimples? And what role does nutrition play?

Does social media make us hate our bodies?

Many young girls yearn to be as thin and beautiful as the influencers on Instagram and TikTok. Like Rebecca, who starved herself until she even stopped menstruating. How did she learn to love her body again?

What triggers wet dreams?

A wet dream occurs when a person orgasms in their sleep. While women have them too, this most often happens to young men, who then release ejaculate. DW reporter Derrick Williams explains why that's completely normal.

Digital relationships

15-year-old Lucy fell in love with a boy she met online. Their relationship thrived in the digital realm. But when she met her Prince Charming in the real world for the first time the bubble burst.

Puberty problems: Tips for parents

Puberty can be a pretty turbulent time -- not just for teenagers, but also for those who care for them. So we offer some tips to help parents navigate difficult situations.

Get fit: An exercise for the arms and back

Fitness trainer Aurelia Damann shows us an exercise to strengthen your arms, shoulders and upper back.

