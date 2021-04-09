 How to deal with anxiety? | In Good Shape - The Health Show | DW | 02.09.2022

In Good Shape

How to deal with anxiety?

Lack of social contacts, fear of getting infected or financial worries. Over two years of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a huge impact on the mental health of many people around the world.

Symbolbild | Depression Angststörung

Women and young people in particular have been affected.

 

Symbolbild Isolation

Social anxiety in the time of Covid
In 2020, Kerstin had just overcome her social anxiety with therapy. But then came the lockdown. Now she has to practice socializing to overcome her fears all over again.


 

Thumbnail In Good Shape, Angst Explainer

What happens in the body when we’re scared?
No matter if we’re actually in a threatening situation or merely frightened, the same reactions occur in the body every time we’re afraid.


 

Thumbnail In Good Shape Somatische Störung, Symbolbild

Stomachache caused by stress
Children and teens often react to anxiety or stress with physical symptoms such as stomachaches or headaches. How should parents best handle them?


 

Krankheiten googlen

Hypochondria: The fear of being terminally ill
An ache in the stomach or a slight headache are usually nothing to worry about. But for hypochondriacs, such physical symptoms often trigger fears of serious or even terminal illness.

 

Thumbnail In Good Shape

Using VR technology to treat anxiety
In therapy to treat anxiety, a very important aspect of successful treatment is called “exposure,” or facing one's fears. Virtual-reality technology offers patients the chance to confront their fears in a safe environment.

 

Entspannung (Symbolbild)

Hyperventilation: Have we forgotten how to breathe?
“Just take a deep breath.” It’s well-intentioned advice for stress that many have heard. And it's true: Breathing can be an effective tool in reducing stress. But, “how” is important.

 

DW Sendung Good Shape | Aurelia Damann

Fitness exercise: Stretches in a sitting position
Fitness instructor Aurelia Damann shows you how you can stretch the back of your legs in almost any location.

 


 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 03.09.2022 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 04.09.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 05.09.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 27.09.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 03.09.2022 – 09:30 UTC
WED 07.09.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

COVID and mental health: 'I really struggled psychologically' 09.04.2021

It's not just the body that suffers from COVID-19. A new Oxford study has found that an infection can have psychological consequences, as well, with symptoms including depression and anxiety.

