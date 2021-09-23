How the side plank works

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Fitness instructor Vivien demonstrates home-workout exercises. This time: the side plank.
Egypt's planned bid to host the 2036 Olympics is part of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's vision for a "new era" in the country. There are also plans to help Egypt's athletes win more Olympic medals.
The last thing professional athletes can afford to do when they end their careers is to become couch potatoes. Their muscles and heart, as well as their psyches, need time to get used to a slower way of life.
Football is split about the merits of next year's unique calendar, including a first World Cup in November and December. A closer look shows the upheaval will not be as severe as many feared.
The 2021 Formula One season has been entertaining from start to finish. After struggling with competition for years, it's crucial and fitting that this season's drivers' championship will be decided on the final Sunday.
