How 'Supercar Blondie' became an auto industry influencer

LifestyleUnited Arab EmiratesHow 'Supercar Blondie' became an auto industry influencerLifestyleUnited Arab EmiratesGerhard SonnleitnerPublished 04/30/2024Published April 30, 2024last updated 11/12/2024last updated November 12, 2024Alexandra Hirschi, an Australian influencer based in Dubai, has shaken up the male-dominated luxury car scene. As "Supercar Blondie," she has a huge social media following. https://p.dw.com/p/4fLZG