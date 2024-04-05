How Men Can Look After Their Health

How Men Can Look After Their HealthApril 5, 2024
Sexual organs - The minor differences
Did you know that the penis and glans start out the same as the labia and clitoris? A look at how our sexual organs develop and how they influence our bodies.
How men can take charge of their health…
Men go to the doctor less often than women. In many cases, they also fail to take warning signs seriously and live more unhealthily than women. As a result, diseases like diabetes and cancer are often discovered late.
Testicular cancer – What young men need to know
Testicular cancer is the most common malignant tumor in men between the ages of 25 and 45. Treatment is nearly always successful but it’s important to see a doctor quickly. What are the signs of testicular cancer?
How to check yourself for testicular cancer
Testicular cancer can be completely cured if detected at an early stage. DW demonstrates how to do a testicular self-examination.
Don't be afraid to see a doctor for erectile dysfunction
Erectile function continues for a lifetime. But many men go through a stage where they experience problems. Doctors can provide effective treatment. But did you know erectile dysfunction can also point to an underlying medical problem?
What makes a man attractive? How tastes have changed
Gone are the days when men just had to be handsome and muscular. The modern man needs good communication skills and the ability to deal with conflict. And that's not all. What makes a guy especially attractive?
How to train up your triceps!
In Good Shape coach Tim Bertko demonstrates a great workout for building strength in your upper arms. It's designed to get perfectly sculpted triceps!
