How men can look after their health - In Good Shape

April 5, 2024

How do you detect testicular cancer early? Can erectile dysfunction be avoided? Which medical checkups are vital for men to attend? In Good Shape provides the answers and a whole lot of tips on how men can stay healthy and virile right into old age.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eSDh
About the show

About the show

DW In Good Shape Sendungslogo

In Good Shape — The Health Show

How can we lead a healthy life? What is good for our body and soul? What kind of exercise can make us - or keep us fit? Find out more on In Good Shape, the health show on DW.

Go to show In Good Shape