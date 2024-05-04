How men can look after their health - In Good Shape

HealthGlobal issuesHow men can look after their health - In Good ShapeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthGlobal issues04/05/2024April 5, 2024How do you detect testicular cancer early? Can erectile dysfunction be avoided? Which medical checkups are vital for men to attend? In Good Shape provides the answers and a whole lot of tips on how men can stay healthy and virile right into old age.https://p.dw.com/p/4eSDhAdvertisement