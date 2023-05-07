How green are ships that run on methanol?

BusinessGlobal issuesHow green are ships that run on methanol?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessGlobal issuesAnja Kimmig | Louise Osborne1 hour ago1 hour agoShipping company Maersk is investing in 19 new container ships that are powered by methanol. Yet methanol's use as an alternative fuel is controversial. Is it really a sensible investment in the move away from climate-damaging fuel oil?https://p.dw.com/p/4TNrQAdvertisement