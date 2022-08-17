How does Covid compare to the flu?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
COVID-19 is still killing at least as many people as influenza, if not more.
WHO chief Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the world to "take this opportunity" to end the pandemic. The organization has recommended continued vaccination and testing.
The World Health Organization (WHO) found that roughly 10% to 20% of Europeans who recovered from COVID-19 suffered from long-term health effects such as fatigue, breathlessness and cognitive dysfunction.
Germany is preparing to combat a rise in COVID-19 infections. The parliament has just passed its Coronavirus Infection Protection Act. How to help long Covid sufferers is also in focus.
Amid concerns about a new wave of infections this fall and winter, the European Commission urged member-states to start rolling out COVID booster shots as soon as possible.
