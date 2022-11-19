  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
CultureAfghanistan

How Cultural Destruction Erases History

2 hours ago

When the Taliban blew up the Buddhas of Bamiyan in 2001, it sent shock waves around the world. But they were far from the first to deliberately destroy cultural artifacts. Arts Unveiled investigates why iconoclasts strike again and again.

https://p.dw.com/p/4FSZw

 

Destruction of Buddha statues in Bamiyan | Projection of former Buddha statue
Image: Xinhua/imago images

In March 2001, the Taliban blew up the 53-meter-high Buddha statues in Afghanistan's Bamiyan Valley. Despite international protests, the monuments, which are listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, could not be saved. Since 2021, the Taliban have been back in power and no one knows if history will repeat itself in this matter. Some want to save culture, others destroy it. We got to the bottom of why and how iconoclasts have been trying time and again for millennia - for religious, ideological or political reasons - to break power structures and attempt to erase memories.

Great Sphinx of Gizeh with Chephren Pyramide
Image: Bildagentur-online/McPhoto-BBO/picture alliance

In ancient Egyptian time, pictures and mementos of pharaohs were destroyed or noses of statues cut off. There are omissions in many images from the Roman Empire. The heads were removed from several Greek statues, and naked male sculptures were also not welcome. First the genitals were removed, later on they were covered with the famous "fig leaf". Not only religion stirs up feelings of hatred, but also politics. In the French Revolution of 1789, people manned the barricades for freedom and more rights and toppled the statues of absolutist kings.

USA | Removal of memorisl for Confederates in Richmond
Image: Steve Helber/AP Photo/picture alliance

In recent history, the frustration of the "Black Lives Matter" movement has been directed against racism, racist leaders, and its historical models and structures - which prompted the removal of several statues of Southern generals. But there are alternative ways of dealing with this dilemma. The Berlin artist duo Various & Gould used papier-mâché to give a statue of German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck, under whose government Africa was divided into colonies, a darker skin color.

 

Berlin Artist Duo Various & Gould covering a statue of Bismarck with coloured skin
Image: DW
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Sandbox Collective: Nimi Ravindran und Shiva Pathak

Political, Feminist, and Queer

India’s Sandbox Collective is disrupting the art scene and establishing collaborative spaces that shake things up.
CultureNovember 19, 202206:06 min
"Dayanita Singh: Dancing with my Camera"

Dayanita Singh - Dancing with the camera

Indian artist Dayanita Singh showcases her unique photographic universe in her traveling exhibition.
CultureNovember 19, 202206:23 min
Scene from Indian Bollywood Movie

Bollywood – Beyond the Stereotypes

What are the underlying reasons behind the waning popularity of India’s iconic film industry?
CultureNovember 19, 202212:13 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 — The Cultural Magazine

Discover culture. Germany is becoming a crossroads for the creative scene of the 21st century. The world is watching to see what's taking shape in Berlin and beyond.

Go to show Arts.21
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kyiv citizens lining up at a soup kitchen on the street

Ukraine war: Winter brings challenge and opportunity

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Morocco coach Hoalid Regragui is lifted aloft during a World Cup game

African teams improve despite missed chances

African teams improve despite missed chances

Soccer5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Ai Weiwei stands in front of his sculpture "Forever Bicycles," made of a neatly-arranged pile of silver bicycles, without tires and saddles, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Ai Weiwei on China's protests

Ai Weiwei on China's protests

Freedom of SpeechDecember 2, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A crying baby

For children, serious respiratory infections are on the rise

For children, serious respiratory infections are on the rise

Health22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

3 German passports

How European countries regulate citizenship

How European countries regulate citizenship

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

CultureDecember 1, 202202:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

4 people stand against a red sky, orange lava just visible between them in the distance

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing lava and ash

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing lava and ash

Nature and Environment22 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 1, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage